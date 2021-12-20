Nebraska volleyball finishes No. 2 in AVCA poll; Creighton ends season at No. 22

NCAA tournament runner-up Nebraska came in at No. 2 in the final volleyball coaches poll released Monday.

Creighton finished the season ranked No. 22.

The Huskers (26-8) were ranked No. 10 in the previous poll released before the start of the NCAA tournament. They cruised through the tournament, knocking off No. 2 seed Texas in the regional final and No. 3 Pitt in the Final Four to reach the championship match for the 10th time in school history.

Nebraska faced Wisconsin for the third time this season in the final. The Big Ten rivals played a back-and-forth match that the Badgers eventually won in five sets.

Wisconsin was ranked No. 1 in Monday's AVCA poll after winning the first national championship in program history.

Five other Big Ten teams were ranked in the final poll. Purdue finished the season at No. 6, followed by No. 7 Minnesota, No. 11 Ohio State, No. 16 Illinois and No. 17 Penn State.

Creighton (31-4) appeared in the season-ending poll for the sixth time in the past seven seasons. The Bluejays have been ranked to finish the season seven times in school history, all coming since 2012.