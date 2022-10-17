Nebraska volleyball remains at No. 3, while Creighton rises three spots in latest poll

Nebraska volleyball remained at No. 3, while Creighton rose three spots to No. 18 in the latest AVCA poll released on Monday.

For the eighth week in a row, Texas (14-0) remained in the poll's top spot and received all of the first-place votes. The Longhorns swept Kansas State and defeated then-No. 18 Baylor in four sets last week.

Louisville (17-1) also kept its place at No. 2 after defeating both Virginia Tech and Wake Forest in four sets.

Coming in at No. 3 for the fifth straight week, the Huskers swept then-No. 14 Penn State and Northwestern to stay atop the Big Ten standings.

Husker middle blocker Bekka Allick was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week for her performances last week.

Nebraska (16-1, 8-0) returns to action this week with a Top-25 matchup at No. 12 Purdue on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The match will be broadcast on BTN. The Huskers will also take on Illinois Saturday at 6 p.m. in Champaign, Ill. BTN will also broadcast the match.

In total, seven Big Ten teams are in this week's Top 25. They include: No. 3 Nebraska, No. 5 Wisconsin, No. 6 Ohio State, No. 9 Minnesota, No. 12 Purdue, No. 13 Penn State, No. 25 Michigan.

After pulling off a reverse sweep against the previously highest-ranked team in the Big East, Creighton (16-3, 8-0) rose three spots to No. 18, breaking a three-week streak at No. 21.

The Bluejays took on then-No. 16 Marquette last Friday in a matchup between the Big East's two ranked teams. CU's five-set win gave the Jays sole possession of first place in the conference standings. Creighton also defeated DePaul in five sets on Sunday.

For their performances last week, middle blocker/right side hitter Kiana Schmitt and outside hitter Ava Martin received Big East weekly honors on Monday. Schmitt was named the Big East Defensive Player of the Week for the first time in her career, while Martin was named Big East Freshman of the Week. It was Martin's third conference honor in four weeks.

Creighton and Marquette remain the lone Big East teams in the Top 25. The Golden Eagles dropped three spots to No. 19.

Creighton returns to action this weekend with a match at Villanova on 6 p.m. on Friday, followed by a Saturday match at Georgetown at 4 p.m.

Rankings

Ranking, school, points (first-place votes)

1. Texas, 1,600 (64)

2. Louisville, 1,530

3. Nebraska, 1,469

4. San Diego, 1,396

5. Wisconsin, 1,299

6. Ohio State, 1,281

7. Stanford, 1,225

8. Pittsburgh, 1,179

9. Minnesota, 995

10. Georgia Tech, 989

11. Florida, 927

12. Purdue, 891

13. Penn State, 766

14. Baylor, 663

15. Washington, 645

16. Kentucky, 621

17. BYU, 614

18. Creighton, 576

19. Marquette, 462

20. Oregon, 443

21. Rice, 293

22. Pepperdine, 233

23. Western Kentucky, 206

24. Houston, 117

25. Michigan, 111

Receiving votes: USC, UCF, Arkansas, Washington State, Towson, LSU.