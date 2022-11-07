Nebraska volleyball remains at No. 4, while Creighton rises one spot in latest poll

Nebraska volleyball remained at No. 4 for the second straight week, while Creighton rose one spot to No. 12 in latest AVCA poll released Monday.

The top nine spots remained the same this week with Texas again at No. 1. The Longhorns did not play last week due to TCU forfeiting because of COVID-19 within its program.

San Diego swept Santa Clara and San Francisco last week to stay at No. 2, and Wisconsin remained at No. 3 after sweeping Illinois and downing Indiana in four sets.

The Huskers came in at No. 4 after sweeping Indiana and a five-set win over Northwestern.

This week, Nebraska (21-2, 13-1) faces Iowa on Friday at 6 p.m. The Huskers have never lost to the Hawkeyes, holding a 35-0 record in the series and having only dropped five sets total to them. The match will be broadcast on Nebraska Public Media.

Nebraska then travels to Columbus, Ohio to take on No. 6 Ohio State Sunday at 3:30 p.m. for NU's fourth top 10 matchup of the season. The match will be televised on BTN.

The Big Ten continues to dominate the rankings with six teams in the Top 25, including: No. 3 Wisconsin, No. 4 Nebraska, No. 6 Ohio State, No. 9 Minnesota, No. 15 Purdue and No. 16 Penn State.

The Big East again had two teams in the rankings: No. 12 Creighton — up one spot from last week — and No. 17 Marquette.

The Bluejays (22-3, 14-0) remain atop the conference standings after sweeping both Providence and UConn last week.

For her performance against the two, Kiana Schmitt earned her second Big East Defensive Player of the week honor this season. She led Creighton in blocks per set (1.50) and hitting percentage (.484) and averaged 3.00 kills per set last week.

The Jays next face St. John's on Friday at 6:30 p.m. and Seton Hall on Sunday at 1 p.m.