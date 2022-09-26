Nebraska volleyball stays at No. 3, while Creighton rises one spot in latest poll

Nebraska volleyball saw no movement, while Creighton rose one spot in the latest AVCA poll released Monday.

There was no change in the top four this week with Texas again taking the top spot and Louisville at No. 2.

After dropping one spot last week, the Huskers (10-1, 2-0) remained steady at No. 3 after a sweep of Michigan State and a five-set win over then-No. 7 Ohio State last week.

San Diego rounds out the top four at No. 4.

While NU tops the teams in the Big Ten, the conference had six schools make the top 25 with five in the top 10. Purdue jumped six spots to claim No. 5, followed by No. 6 Ohio State, No. 7 Minnesota and No. 8 Wisconsin. Penn State at No. 12 was the final Big Ten team in the rankings, though Michigan did receive votes.

Creighton (10-3, 2-0) rose one spot to No. 21 this week after sweeping Georgetown and Villanova last week.

The Jays are one of two Big East teams in the rankings as Marquette remained at No. 19. The two will face off Oct. 14.

Nebraska returns to action against Rutgers Friday at 6 p.m., while Creighton next faces Xavier on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.