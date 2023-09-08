Carter Terry thinks back to words conveyed to him when he first arrived on Nebraska Wesleyan's campus in 2019.

"Time goes by fast. They tell you that as a freshman, but you don't really believe it until it's here," said Terry, now a senior in his third season as Wesleyan's starting quarterback. "I want to cherish the little moments."

Terry and the Prairie Wolves were able to enjoy the ride home from Texas last weekend when they opened the season with a 19-7 win over Austin College.

Terry said it was an up-and-down performance by the offense although they did put together three long touchdown drives. Austin cut Wesleyan's lead to 12-7 early in the second half, but Wesleyan's 12-play, 86-yard scoring drive in the fourth quarter secured the win.

"There was a point in time in the game where momentum was not on our side and a team of lesser character maybe would have folded there," Wesleyan coach Brian Keller said. "To me, they showed a lot of heart in that situation."

That also snapped Wesleyan's nine-game losing streak as it went 1-9 in 2022.

"Starting 1-0 kind of gives us a fresh start," Terry said. "It gives some confidence with the guys. All that plays a role."

Terry is counted on as one of the team leaders to continue that momentum. Before Wesleyan, Terry was an accomplished quarterback at Grand Island Northwest as he's still Class B's career leader in passing yards (7,384) and completions (533). In the past two seasons as Wesleyan's starter, he threw for 4,690 yards and 39 touchdowns.

"When you have a quarterback with experience like that it means the world in the game of football, especially someone who is as skilled as he is," Keller said of Terry. "It makes your life so much easier."

Keller said while new defensive coordinator William Lawrence has that side of the ball "playing with a lot of passion," the offense returned many of its top skill players and three starters on the line.

A big afternoon from that offense may be needed Saturday when Wesleyan faces Mayville State in Lincoln at 1 p.m. A year ago, Mayville outscored Wesleyan 55-48 in overtime in a game that featured 1,100 yards of offense. Terry went 30 of 55 for 345 yards and four touchdowns.

"There were a lot explosive plays happening," Terry said. "It really challenges your ability to stay calm. Those shootout games, you just want to make the biggest play, but you need to just check down to your running back now and then."

Mayville quarterback Tim Salmon threw for 525 yards and seven TDs against the Wolves last year and also is back. But this season, Mayville has scored a total of 18 points as it's off to an 0-2 start.

Other Midlands games Saturday

Iowa Western (2-0) at Garden City (1-1), 11 a.m.: Another ranked opponent for the Reivers, this one on the road. IWCC handled then-No. 11 Georgia Military last week, while Garden City lost 30-20 to Iowa Central. That dropped the Broncbusters from fifth to 10th in the NJCAA poll, while IWCC remains second.

Augustana (1-0) at Chadron State (1-0), 1 p.m.: Chadron won a topsy-turvy opener at Quincy 35-34 as it bolted to a 22-0 lead, trailed 34-29 before Tommy Thomas took a 1-yard shovel pass from Heath Beemiller with 36 seconds left for the winning score. Now the Eagles host Augustana, which won 38-7 over Mary last week.​

Dakota Wesleyan (1-1) at Doane (0-2), 1: Doane needs a better start this week after digging double-digit holes in the first half against Graceland and Dordt. Wesleyan, coming off an overtime loss to Hastings, is averaging 20 points a game.

Briar Cliff (0-2) at Midland (2-0), 1: Garrison Beach looks to keep the hot hand as the Midland QB went 24 of 28 for 259 yards and three TDs last week against Jamestown. Midland's defense wants for another solid performance against a Briar Cliff squad that lost 40-14 to Mount Marty.

Concordia (0-1) at Jamestown (0-2), 1: Concordia will see if the potent offense it showed last weekend travels with it to North Dakota. That offense generated four second-half touchdowns in a 48-35 loss to No. 1 Northwesern. DJ McGarvie threw for 413 yards as the Bulldog offense put up 529 total yards.

Morningside (1-0) at Hastings (2-0), 1: Hastings opened with two overtime wins, now the Broncos face the No. 4 Mustangs. Hastings QB Eli Nappe, who scored the winning TD last week, has thrown for 393 yards and rushed for 110 this season. Morningside was off last week after its 20-17 win at No. 7 Benedictine.

Wayne State (1-0) at Minnesota State (1-0), 6: First big test of 2023 for two of the best in the NSIC. They played twice in 2022, with Wayne winning 41-33 in the regular season and MSU winning 26-9 in the playoffs. ​For Wayne last week, Nick Bohn accounted for 276 yards and three TDs in a win over Moorhead.

Northwestern (1-0) at Drake (0-1), 6: Northwestern, No. 1 in the NAIA, plays an FCS opponent and it's the first NCAA opponent the Red Raiders have played since 1997. Northwestern amassed 614 total yards at Concordia as running back Konner McQuillen rushed for a career-high 252.

MidAmerica Nazarene (1-1) at Peru State (0-2), 6: MidAmerica edged Peru 21-19 last year when the Bobcats failed on a two-point try in the final seconds. Now both try to bounce back from losses - MidAmerica lost 24-7 to No. 3 Grand View, Peru trailed early in its loss at Baker.

Northeastern State (0-1) at UNK 0-1), 7: The Lopers seek their first win for coach Ryan Held in their home opener. TJ Davis threw two TDs and ran for one when UNK lost 24-21 to Central Oklahoma last week, whiled Northwestern was blanked 56-0 by Fort Hays State.