Ted Bulling, one of the most profilic track and field and cross country coaches in the state, announced his retirement Wednesday after 38 years at Nebraska Wesleyan.
Bulling coached 40 individual national champions, 727 All-Americans and had 72 team conference championships.
A member of Nebraska Wesleyan's Hall of Fame, Bulling was selected national coah of the year five times. His 38-year tenure is the longest by a head coach in Wesleyan history.
"I consider myself to be a very fortunate man," Bulling said. "To wake up each morning and have the opportunity to work with the expectational young women and men in our program over the years has been a true blessing."
gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH