Nebraska Wesleyan's Bella Hogue wins turns in best times — and wins two races — at NCAA DII meet

It's not that uncommon for distance runners to turn in personal-best times when competing at a national meet. Sprinters, though, aren't expected to be in that category.

Don't tell that to Nebraska Wesleyan sophomore Bella Hogue. The Conestoga graduate shattered school records in the 100- and 200-meter dashes in winning both events at the NCAA Division III outdoor championship last Saturday.

Hogue won a close finish in the 100 in 11.57 seconds, which was D-III's fourth-fastest time on the all-conditions chart, before easily winning the 200 in 23.56, the second-fastest time in D-III meet history.

Before last weekend, Hogue's best time was 11.80 in the 100 and hadn't broken 24 seconds in the 200.

"I knew it was possible. She had really rounded into top-notch shape the last few weeks," Wesleyan coach Ted Bulling said. "She was able to get it done and run some times that were even better than I thought were possible."

That capped Hogue's breakout first season with Wesleyan as a sprinter — she also won the 200 indoor national title in March.

As a prep athlete in state track meet, Hogue won the Class B 800 as a sophomore in 2018 and won the 400 as a junior — also in 2019 she placed fifth in the 200 and eighth in the 100. Her senior season was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

She competed for the Huskers in 2021. She ran for 400 twice for NU before getting injured — her best time was around 59 seconds. Then this spring for Wesleyan, she was under 57 seconds the first time she ran the 400. That was the moment that opened Bulling's eyes,

"I went, 'Whoa, she's at a different level than she was before,'" said Bulling, who had recruited Hogue out of high school. "She really developed into a power runner. And she's a really, really hard worker. We have to do more pulling back than pushing her along."

Hogue's emphasis on strength training paid off as she defeated the defending national champion in the 100 and 200 last weekend. Hogue will be the one everyone is chasing next spring and Bulling believes she can handle that.

"When you have someone really blossom like this, you kind of have to reset your goals and your sights a little bit," Bulling said. "Bella has a really good head on her shoulders and she says she jst wants to keep improving."

UNK also had a runner complete an indoor-outdoor double last Saturday as Wes Ferguson, a sophomore from Fremont, won the 800-meter run at the NCAA Division II meet. Ferguson won the indoor in March and then ran a 1:50.61 to win the outdoor.

WNCC coaching — The Western Nebraska Community College women's basketball program has named Isaac Lu as its interim head coach after Chad Gibney took an assistant job with St. Bonaventure last month. Gibney led the Cougars to the NJCAA national semifinals this spring.

