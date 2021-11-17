Nebraska women break five-game losing streak against Creighton in 50-foul slugfest

Creighton coach Jim Flanery said Nebraska was more “attentive” to defending the 3-point line, and he was fine with it — so long as CU made NU pay at the rim.

In the first half, the Jays didn’t, scoring 20 points. For the night, CU missed 11 free throws and nine layups.

“It’s hard to win on the road when you do that,” Flanery said.

It’s hard to win playing from behind double digits, too. Nebraska got two key scoring spurts from freshman forward Alexis Markowski to help maintain its lead.

First, Markowski scored six straight points in the decisive second quarter. Then, after CU cut NU’s 13-point halftime lead to seven in the third quarter, she rattled off five straight points. Her spurts helped offset a rough night for forward Isabelle Bourne, who had five points on 2-of-11 shooting.

“She’s a com-pet-it-or,” Williams said, drawing out the word, about Markowski. “I just love that she’s on our team.”

The Lincoln Pius X grad said she was “super-hyped” for the rivalry game, especially to square off against Crete grad and Creighton forward Morgan Maly, who played on the same club team as Markowski.