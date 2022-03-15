Nebraskans are putting the state 'on the map' in the NCAA tournament

This trip to the NCAA tournament was a year in the making for John Tonje and Colorado State.

The Rams were one of the first teams out of the 2021 tournament, relegated to the NIT, where they reached the semifinal.

"For us to be one of the first teams out, that was huge motivation," said the junior guard from Omaha Central. "We're working hard to make sure we don't have that same feeling on Selection Sunday."

The Rams didn't.

They lost in the Mountain West tournament semifinal, but earned an at-large bid and a No. 6 seed. They'll face Michigan on Thursday morning.

And Tonje has plenty of company when it comes to Nebraska high school graduates in this year's tournament.

There are 13 in the field, ranging from one with overall top seed Gonzaga (Hunter Sallis) to one on 15 seed Cal State Fullerton (Latrell Wrightsell).

"I think it's cool for all the Nebraska guys who are going to be in the Big Dance," said Baylor Scheierman, one of three Nebraskans playing for No. 13 seed South Dakota State. "Nebraska isn't known to have the quote-unquote most talent when it comes to basketball, but the players are kind of putting Nebraska on the map."

Tonje spent most of the season coming off the bench, but he gives the Rams starter minutes and production. He's third on the team in scoring (9.4 per game) and minutes (25.4). He's been more efficient offensively, shooting 47.8% from the field — last season he shot 38.9% and scored 6.6 a game.

That was a point of emphasis when he returned to Omaha last summer and worked out with his trainer.

"As the season went on, I kept losing some mechanics and missing out on some of the details of my jumper," Tonje said. "I feel like I'm a lot more confident in that aspect."

The Rams are in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2013. It's been a strong year for the Mountain West — four teams are in the field — and Colorado State helped itself with nonconference wins over fifth-seeded St. Mary's and ninth-seeded Creighton.

"We had a great opportunity from the jump to face some talented teams," Tonje said. "We're really fortunate to have a lot of good teams on our résumé and we've had some big-time wins down the stretch."

A win that stands out for Tonje was the 95-81 victory over Creighton in November at the Paradise Jam. The Rams went 20 of 34 from behind the arc, and Tonje hit both of his attempts.

"There wasn't a team in the nation I wanted to play more than Creighton," Tonje said. "Creighton has always been a team I watched, from the time they had Doug McDermott and Ethan Wragge."

Those CU teams scored in bunches from the 3-point line. But when it comes to long-range accuracy this season, no one comes close to South Dakota State. The Jackrabbits are shooting 44.9% from behind the arc — Colgate is second nationally at 40.3%.

Overall, SDSU (30-4) is shooting 52.5% from the floor, second only to Gonzaga.

Scheierman, an Aurora graduate, is its main cog. He has made 80 3s while shooting 47.3% from beyond the arc, is shooting 51.2% from the field and leads the team in rebounding (7.8) and assists (4.6). He was named the Summit League player of the year.

"It was a special award and a special day for me and my family," Scheierman said.

Despite being on a 21-game winning streak, the Jackrabbits knew they weren't a lock to get into the tournament until they won the Summit tournament, edging North Dakota State 75-69 in the final.

"It's a dream come true," Scheierman said of playing in the NCAAs. "The memories I have of watching March Madness and then going out to the driveway and pretending I was in it. Now that I am in it, it's a surreal feeling and a blessing, really."

He said one March Madness moment that stands out was the 2008 final, when Kansas' Mario Chalmers hit a 3-pointer to force overtime as the Jayhawks went on to beat Memphis. His parents taped that game, and Scheierman said he probably watched that moment at least 30 times.

Scheierman, who also was an all-state quarterback at Aurora, said he was in the seventh grade when he decided he wanted to play college basketball. He appreciates the sacrifices his family made for him to play at Omaha Sports Academy, where he played on the same AAU team with Tonje and SDSU teammate Charlie Easley.

"I actually played against (Aguek) Arop in high school," said Scheierman, referring to the Omaha South graduate who plays for San Diego State. "We played them in the Heartland Classic."

Now all those Nebraskans hope to make their own March Madness memories.

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.