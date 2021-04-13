 Skip to main content
Nebraskans in the NCAA volleyball tournament
Nebraskans in the NCAA volleyball tournament

Watch a time-lapse video as one of the practice courts for the NCAA volleyball tournament is installed in Omaha.

It's not just the Huskers and Bluejays bringing local flavor to the event. Here's a full list of those who played high school volleyball in Nebraska returning for the tournament.

ARMY

Paige Fixemer (Millard South), freshman, starting middle blocker

CENTRAL FLORIDA

Nerissa Moravec (Lincoln Southeast), senior, starting middle blocker 

PITTSBURGH

Sabrina Starks (Platteview), junior, starting middle blocker

SOUTH DAKOTA

Madison Jurgens (Diller-Odell), junior, starting setter

Mattie Johnson (Sidney), freshman, outside hitter

Brooklyn Schram (Papillion-La Vista), freshman, setter

Atley Carey (Waverly), freshman, middle blocker

Maddie Wiedenfeld (Omaha Marian), junior, starting middle blocker

WEBER STATE

Ashlyn Power (Lincoln Christian), senior, starting setter

NEBRASKA

Anni Evans (Waverly), freshman, setter

Emma Gabel (Lincoln Pius X), redshirt freshman, libero

Kalynn Meyer (Superior), freshman, middle blocker

Hayley Densberger (Malcolm), senior, libero

CREIGHTON

Grace Nelson (Elkhorn), senior, defensive specialist

Jaela Zimmerman (Malcolm), junior, outside hitter

Megan Skovsende (Omaha Skutt), freshman, outside hitter/defensive specialist

Katie Maser (Grand Island Central Catholic), freshman, setter

Emily Bressman (Omaha Marian), sophomore, defensive specialist/outside hitter

