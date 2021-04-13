Nebraskans in the NCAA volleyball tournament

It's not just the Huskers and Bluejays bringing local flavor to the event. Here's a full list of those who played high school volleyball in Nebraska returning for the tournament.
ARMY
Paige Fixemer (Millard South), freshman, starting middle blocker
CENTRAL FLORIDA
Nerissa Moravec (Lincoln Southeast), senior, starting middle blocker
PITTSBURGH
Sabrina Starks (Platteview), junior, starting middle blocker
SOUTH DAKOTA
Madison Jurgens (Diller-Odell), junior, starting setter
Mattie Johnson (Sidney), freshman, outside hitter
Brooklyn Schram (Papillion-La Vista), freshman, setter
Atley Carey (Waverly), freshman, middle blocker
Maddie Wiedenfeld (Omaha Marian), junior, starting middle blocker
WEBER STATE
Ashlyn Power (Lincoln Christian), senior, starting setter
NEBRASKA
Anni Evans (Waverly), freshman, setter
Emma Gabel (Lincoln Pius X), redshirt freshman, libero
Kalynn Meyer (Superior), freshman, middle blocker
Hayley Densberger (Malcolm), senior, libero
CREIGHTON
Grace Nelson (Elkhorn), senior, defensive specialist
Jaela Zimmerman (Malcolm), junior, outside hitter
Megan Skovsende (Omaha Skutt), freshman, outside hitter/defensive specialist
Katie Maser (Grand Island Central Catholic), freshman, setter
Emily Bressman (Omaha Marian), sophomore, defensive specialist/outside hitter