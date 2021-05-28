Nebraska's Kobe Webster, UNO's Matt Pile are Academic All-Americans

Nebraska's Kobe Webster and UNO's Matt Pile were named Academic All-Americans on Friday.

Pile is now a three-time Academic All-American. This was his second first-team designation, and he was a third-teamer in 2018-19. Webster, a third-teamer, is an Academic All-American for the first time.

Webster transferred to Nebraska last year after graduating from Western Illinois. He carried a 3.75 GPA at NU while working on his master's degree in educational administration. In March he announced he'll return for another season with the Huskers after averaging 8.1 points and 1.3 assists per game in 2020-21.

Webster is Nebraska basketball's ninth Academic All-American and the first since Shavon Shields in 2015 and 2016. Nebraska has produced a nation-leading 341 Academic All-Americans across all sports.

Pile carried a 3.95 GPA and graduated with a bachelor's degree in chemistry. He will attend medical school at UNMC. The Summit League defensive player of the year in 2020, Pile averaged 10.4 points and 8.5 rebounds during his senior season in 2020-21.

