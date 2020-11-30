Nebraska's NAIA, D-II college football teams navigated some type of season this fall

Josh Lynn was resolute in giving his UNK football team every opportunity to play this fall. After all, its schedule already had been whittled to four games.

So when the Lopers had their game canceled due to COVID-19 at South Dakota Mines on a Thursday morning in mid-November, the coach worked the phones and lined up another game for that Saturday at West Texas A&M.

But that game never came to pass, either. The morning after it was arranged, West Texas A&M had enough positive tests to call it off.

“We just wanted to play,” Lynn said. “The thing that stunk was getting ready for a game all week and then having the rug pulled out from you on a Thursday when you’re ready to go.

“When you go through a season, you go through ups and downs. Those ups and downs were greater this year.”

Due to COVID, college football programs around the state dealt with those kind of scheduling adjustments.

UNK had its last two games canceled. Peru State postponed six of its nine games before suspending its season in early November. All four GPAC teams in the state either had games postponed or canceled.