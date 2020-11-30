Nebraska's NAIA, D-II college football teams navigated some type of season this fall

Josh Lynn was resolute in giving his UNK football team every opportunity to play this fall. After all, its schedule already had been whittled to four games.
So when the Lopers had their game canceled due to COVID-19 at South Dakota Mines on a Thursday morning in mid-November, the coach worked the phones and lined up another game for that Saturday at West Texas A&M.
But that game never came to pass, either. The morning after it was arranged, West Texas A&M had enough positive tests to call it off.
“We just wanted to play,” Lynn said. “The thing that stunk was getting ready for a game all week and then having the rug pulled out from you on a Thursday when you’re ready to go.
“When you go through a season, you go through ups and downs. Those ups and downs were greater this year.”
Due to COVID, college football programs around the state dealt with those kind of scheduling adjustments.
UNK had its last two games canceled. Peru State postponed six of its nine games before suspending its season in early November. All four GPAC teams in the state either had games postponed or canceled.
“The team obviously was disappointed (by cancellations), but they realized that was happening everywhere,” said Chadron State coach Jay Long, whose team had two of its six games canceled. “It was happening in the NFL, in Division I and in the high schools. We just focused on controlling what we could control.”
NAIA teams started their seasons earlier than Division II (Sept. 12), and for the most part, were able to play September games without delay.
Concordia, for example, played the first four Saturdays before having a game postponed. The Bulldogs later had their game with Midland canceled.
“We were able to get eight games in and I was proud how our locker room handled all the adversity during the season,” said Concordia coach Patrick Daberkow, whose team finished 4-4.
“I think it’s really important that while we all deal with the pandemic appropriately, we don’t leave behind the need for our young people to be active and the mental health that comes along with that.”
The coaches said playing games this fall helped their players in other ways, as well.
Long was working with new offensive and defensive coordinators. He said the Eagles were able to implement schemes and true freshmen got some game reps.
And he added that his team felt fortunate to play games when most D-II programs watched from the sideline. So postponements and cancellations were a tradeoff in 2020.
“You kind of have to mourn losing the opportunity to play and then move on,” Daberkow said. “What a great model that was to kind of roll with the punches.”
Added Long: “We always had a plan, but COVID usually threw a wrinkle in that plan. You had to be able to adapt on the fly.”
Other Midlands notes
» With the fall portion of its schedule wrapped up, the GPAC announced dates for its conference championships for volleyball and men’s and women’s soccer.
The volleyball tournament will take place April 3 through 10, women’s soccer will be April 3 through 9 and men’s soccer April 10 through 16.
The NAIA championships for those sports are slated to finish in early May.
» Hastings College announced that Tony Harper won’t return as football coach.
Harper had been on Hastings’ staff for 15 years, the past 10 as head coach when he had a 44-58 record. The Broncos went 2-7 this season.
“Coach Harper’s leadership taught many about passion, commitment, discipline and a positive professional attitude,” Hastings Athletic Director B.J. Pumroy said. “Ultimately, this decision comes down to success on the field.”
