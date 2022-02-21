Nebraska's Sydney Gray, UNO's Kamryn Meyer named conference players of the week

Nebraska sophomore Sydney Gray, who drove in 10 runs in five games at last weekend's Troy Cox Classic in New Mexico, was named the co-Big Ten softball player of the week.

And UNO junior Kamryn Meyer was named the Summit League softball player of the week after she allowed one hit over 14 innings during the weekend in San Antonio.

Gray, a third baseman, also hit .438 with four home runs, including a grand slam. She had a 1.188 slugging percentage and a .550 on-base percentage.

Gray is batting .400 with five homers and 15 RBIs this season for the 6-4 Huskers.

Nebraska plays at a tournament in Fayetteville, Arkansas, beginning Friday.

Meyer threw a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts against Texas-San Antonio on Saturday. It was Meyer's second career no-hitter with the Mavs; her other was at last year's Summit tournament.

On Friday Meyer struck out a career-high 15 in a one-hitter against previously unbeaten Boise State.

UNO (5-4) will play in a tournament at Conway, Arkansas, beginning Friday.

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.