No. 15 Creighton volleyball sweeps UNO in season opener

The Jays have been sorting through different lineup combinations during a condensed preseason this month, so they didn’t necessarily devote a great deal of practice time to end-game scenarios.

At least for one match, it didn’t show.

No. 15 Creighton made enough key plays to close out all three sets during a 25-19, 25-19, 25-22 sweep over a resilient UNO squad in the two teams’ season opener Friday night at D.J. Sokol Arena. The Mavs (0-1) kept pace for much of the match — until those ever-crucial final stretches late in each set.

“We talked about it in the huddles every time,” junior Jaela Zimmerman said. “I think that helped us finish the sets, just talking about it and then executing it.”

It was Zimmerman who ended the first set with a perfectly placed kill along the baseline, one of several well-placed swings that the Jays used to seize control during a 7-1 run.

Senior Naomi Hickman blasted a shot off the hands of the UNO block. Senior Erica Kostelac finished a couple with power. Sophomore Keeley Davis sent one down the line for a kill.

Creighton ended Game Two with an 8-2 spurt, boosted by aces from freshman Kiara Reinhardt and senior transfer Mahina Pua’a. Davis’ kill clinched that set.