No. 15 Creighton volleyball sweeps UNO in season opener

The Jays have been sorting through different lineup combinations during a condensed preseason this month, so they didn’t necessarily devote a great deal of practice time to end-game scenarios.
At least for one match, it didn’t show.
No. 15 Creighton made enough key plays to close out all three sets during a 25-19, 25-19, 25-22 sweep over a resilient UNO squad in the two teams’ season opener Friday night at D.J. Sokol Arena. The Mavs (0-1) kept pace for much of the match — until those ever-crucial final stretches late in each set.
“We talked about it in the huddles every time,” junior Jaela Zimmerman said. “I think that helped us finish the sets, just talking about it and then executing it.”
It was Zimmerman who ended the first set with a perfectly placed kill along the baseline, one of several well-placed swings that the Jays used to seize control during a 7-1 run.
Senior Naomi Hickman blasted a shot off the hands of the UNO block. Senior Erica Kostelac finished a couple with power. Sophomore Keeley Davis sent one down the line for a kill.
Creighton ended Game Two with an 8-2 spurt, boosted by aces from freshman Kiara Reinhardt and senior transfer Mahina Pua’a. Davis’ kill clinched that set.
The finish to the third game maybe wasn’t as clean as coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth would have liked -- she wondered if the players relaxed just a tad after building a lead early. But CU still recorded four blocks after the score was tied 19-19 to clinch the match.
“I thought UNO defensively was really impressive,” Booth said. “They made us stay in long points, which in turn, led to some errors that we shouldn’t make. But that’s part of the process of growth.”
The Mavs returned five starters from last year’s squad, and those veterans helped keep the pressure on CU Friday.
But offensively, UNO was led by freshman McKenna Ruch, a 6-foot-2 freshman outside hitter from Millard North who finished with a team-high 13 kills in her college debut. She forced the Jays to make some adjustments as the match unfolded.
And there were moments when Booth thought her team reacted well tactically in the moment -- she noted a specific block on Ruch in the third set that stood out to her.
Still, though, the Jays (1-0) know there’s plenty to work on.
Reinhardt started in her first match as a freshman. Sophomore Ally Van Eekeren and Pua’a earned time at setter. Senior Grace Nelson started at libero for the first two sets, and freshman Ellie Bolton took over that spot for the final game.
And the mixing and matching like will continue, especially in practice, as Creighton solidifies roles.
“A lot of our stuff has been lineup-driven and personnel, trying to figure who’s going to be in the lineup,” Booth said. “We just have some positions up for grabs.”