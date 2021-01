Jaela Zimmerman had 12 kills and Keeley Davis added 11 as No. 15 Creighton rolled to a 25-15, 25-22, 25-17 win over Northern Iowa on Sunday afternoon at Sokol Arena.

Creighton hit .325 as a team, including .444 in the final set, while holding the Panthers (0-2) to .072 for the match.

Creighton goes 2-0 on the opening weekend as it also downed UNO in straight sets on Friday. UNO defeated Northern Iowa in four sets Saturday.

Creighton returns to action Friday at home against South Dakota.