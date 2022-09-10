No. 17 Creighton defeats UNO in five sets

Perhaps being on the ropes brings the best volleyball out of No. 17 Creighton.

On Wednesday, it nearly toppled Nebraska. On Friday, it held on to take down Florida State in five. On Saturday, a rested UNO squad pushed the Bluejays to their limit, nearly rallying from a 2-1 set deficit before CU pulled away in a 29-31, 25-23, 25-14, 23-25, 15-13 win at Baxter Arena.

“(UNO) just played so different and we struggled with it,” coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth said. “...We were down pretty thick in Game 5. For us to come back and win that I think is really impressive.”

UNO sat baseline Friday, looking on as it watched Florida State and Creighton rack up attempts. Through one set, the Mavericks showed that the Jays would be in for another long game.

Friday’s long rallies leaked into Saturday, and the Jays were on the ropes. After trailing the Mavericks for almost the entire game, they closed the gap near set point. Then CU found itself trapped in its longest set of the season, with the Mavs winning with 31 points.

Creighton eased itself back into an offensive groove in Game 2, hitting .324% to tie the match. The Jays got even better in Game 3, hitting .444% to take a 2-1 lead.

It wouldn’t be so easy, though, with UNO hitting well in Game 4 and mounting a comeback.

The Jays seemed out of gas, with UNO taking an early lead in the fifth. But as the Jays have shown, they can’t be ruled out until the final point.

CU stole a 13-12 lead — its first lead of the set — and held off the Mavericks to secure a 15-13 Game 5 win.

“It’s a frustrating team to play, and I mean that as a compliment,” Booth said. “They just do some things that you don’t see very often, and we really had no prep time for it.”

Sophomore Norah Sis finished with a game-high 21 kills on 58 swings. Sophomore Kiara Reinhardt finished with nine kills on 19 swings. Sophomore Kendra Wait finished with 58 assists.