No. 2 Nebraska volleyball downs No. 17 Creighton in five sets

Another in-state rivalry match ended with another Nebraska volleyball victory — though the Huskers had to fight for it.

In a match that featured long rallies, five sets and a record-breaking crowd, No. 2 Nebraska downed No. 17 Creighton 25-18, 25-23, 25-27, 16-25, 15-9 Wednesday at the CHI Health Center.

The in-state rivals opened the match going back and forth early in the first set.

While the Jays never led in Game 1, they remained within three of the Huskers until Nebraska broke open the game with a 5-1 run to lead 15-9.

Creighton would only score back-to-back points twice more, and Nebraska captured the first set 25-18 on a Whitney Lauenstein kill.

The Huskers hit .286 in the first set, led by Lauenstein with 7 kills. The Jays hit .032 and were led by Keeley Davis with two kills.

NU had four service errors; CU had none. Neither team had an ace.

In Game 2, Creighton once again kept the score close early on, grabbing a 3-1 lead before the Huskers scored four straight.

But NU wouldn't keep the lead for long.

After keeping the score mostly even, the Jays fired off five straight points — including the first ace of the match (Allison Whitten) — to take a 11-7 lead and force a Nebraska timeout.

Coming out of the break, the Huskers went on a 3-0 run to close the gap, but a kill by Kendra Wait ended the rally with Creighton at a 12-10 advantage.

Nebraska refused to go out quietly and remained within striking distance with the Jays never leading by more than three.

After tying the set at 22-22 and forcing a CU timeout, the Huskers used a 2-1 run out of the break to capture a late lead, and the Jays called for a second timeout.

Creighton scored the next point, but Nebraska scored the next two — one a service error by Sky McCune and a kill by Lindsay Krause — to finish their rally and take a 2-0 advantage into the third.

The Jays hit .224 in the second set, while the Huskers hit .280. Lauenstein had 8 kills for NU in the set; Krause had 4. Davis totaled 6 kills for CU, while Norah Sis added 5.

Despite losing a close set, the Jays didn't back down heading into the third set.

Trading points back and fourth early and tying the score eight times, Creighton went on a 4-0 run (Sky McCune serving) to grab a 10-14 advantage and force a Nebraska timeout.

A kill by Madi Kubik gave NU the point out of the break, but the Huskers didn't grab the the lead until a 6-1 run gave Nebraska a 20-19 advantage.

But Creighton kept firing back as the two exchanged points back and forth, neither gaining a two-point advantage.

At 25-24, a kill by Kiara Reinhardt held off a Nebraska win, and the Jays fired off two more points — kill by Davis and an attack error by Bekka Allick — handing the Huskers their first set loss of the season.

CU hit .300 in the set, led by Davis with 6 kills. NU hit .255.

The Jays' momentum from the previous set carried into the fourth.

Creighton struck first in Game 4, opening with 3-0 run (Davis serving) before Nebraska answered.

The Top 25 teams kept the score close with neither team gaining more than a three-point advantage — until the Jays fired off three straight to grab a 10-5 lead and broke open the set.

At most, Creighton held a seven-point advantage over Nebraska as the Huskers couldn't hold back the Jays late into the set. CU held a 19-12 lead before Nebraska called a timeout.

A McCune service error gave Nebraska a point out of the break, but Creighton didn't let up as the two continued to trade off points.

But the Jays' lead was too much for the Huskers to overcome. Creighton claimed the fourth set 25-17 on a Kaitlyn Hord attack error, forcing a fifth.

In the final set, CU jumped out to an early 3-1 lead, but NU didn't back off.

Following a series of long rallies, the two teams found themselves tied at 5-5.

A Schmitt kill gave Creighton a brief lead, before Krause fired off two kills and combined with Allick on a block to give Nebraska an 8-6 lead before the side switch.

A Hayden Kubik kill gave the Huskers a 9-6 lead after the switch, but the Jays responded with a Schmitt kill and ace by Whitten to close the gap to one.

Another kill by Krause gave Nebraska a two-point edge, but an Allick service error cut it back to one.

That didn't slow the Huskers down.

Nebraska fired off five straight points to force a Creighton timeout ahead of match point.

After the break, Hayden Kubik closed out the match with a kill as the Huskers claimed the fifth set 15-9 to remain undefeated in the annual series (19-0).

Lauenstein led Nebraska with 25 kills; Krause added 16 and Madi Kubik 14. Two Huskers had double-doubles: Nicklin Hames (38 assists, 17 digs), Madi Kubik (14 kills, 12 digs). The Huskers didn't have a single ace in the match.

Creighton was led by Davis with 19 kills. Sis and Schmitt added 15 and 10 respectively. Two Jays recorded double-doubles: Davis (19 kills, 15 digs), Sis (15 kills, 12 digs). Kendra Wait had 45 assists, and CU had three aces (Whitten 2, Kendra Wait 1).

The Huskers hit .244 for the match, while the Jays hit .202.

Nebraska (6-0) returns to action Saturday at 3 p.m. against Long Beach State, which is coached by former NU associate head coach Tyler Hildebrand and features former Husker Callie Schwarzenbach.

Creighton (5-2) next faces off with Florida State (Friday at 5 p.m.) and UNO (Saturday at 3 p.m.) at the Omaha Invite.

» Stay Omaha.com for full coverage from the annual match.