No. 3 Nebraska volleyball sweeps No. 19 Creighton

Nebraska handled in-state rival Creighton with a convincing sweep before 11,279 fans at the CHI Health Center.

The Huskers (6-0) used long stretches of dominance to seize control of each set, controlling the match with their pinpoint serves, scrappy defense and over-powering swings.

Senior Lexi Sun led NU with 11 kills and junior Madi Kubik added 10 in the 25-14, 25-22, 25-16 victory. Nebraska's now 20-0 all-time against CU.

It was a disappointing result for No. 19 Creighton (6-1), which entered the match just a few days removed from a sweep at then-No. 3 Kentucky. The Jays had opened the year with a program-best 6-0 record.

But they weren't able to hang with the Huskers Wednesday.

Nebraska had a 9-1 run midway through the first game, enough of a cushion for the Huskers to cruise to an easy Set 1 win. NU did trail for much of the second set — but it put together an 8-0 run down the stretch to go ahead 22-18 and ultimately take the game. The Huskers had a 7-0 run early in the third set to put the match away.

Creighton's hitters struggled at times to solve Nebraska's defense, whether they were dealing with the varying tactics of NU's block or the relentless.