No. 3 Wayne State volleyball is setting itself up for a postseason run

Wayne State's goal is to be playing in November at the Central Regional, the toughest, deepest volleyball regional in NCAA Division II.

So far, the Wildcats are building an impressive resume. They have four wins over teams that were ranked in the top 12 nationally, three of which came in a 30-hour span. They are 12-0 overall and that start has allowed WSC, which opened the season ranked 17th, to climb to No. 3 this week.

"Our schedule has been tough and we've passed every test so far. But this team knows that it's a marathon and not a sprint. We have to take care of every match," said Scott Kneifl, in his 18th season as Wayne State's coach.

The Wildcats have been ranked year in and year out, but reaching the Central Regional is easier said than done. For example, seven in last year's eight-team regional were ranked in the top 15. Despite going 22-8 and finishing the season at No. 18, Wayne was on the outside looking in.

"We know what the rules are, we know what we need to do to make the regional. It's definitely a goal of ours," Kneifl said. "It's really an exciting time for our program, but we know we're a long ways from where we want to be."

The Wildcats are an experienced but young team. They returned all but one starter and every player on this year's roster is eligible to return in 2023, thanks to the additional year due to COVID-19. Nine of the 12 on the roster are from Nebraska.

Kneifl said serve receive and scoring in transition have been keys to the early success. Their hitting efficiency also is improved as they're hitting .312 as a team. Middles Maggie Brahmer and Taya Beller each are hitting .488 on the season. With the attention the middles draw, Kelsie Cada has taken advantage on the outside as the Wahoo Neumann graduate averages 3.67 kills per set.

Jordan McCormick and Jessie Brandl have moved to different spots, which has helped with the efficiency.

"We're a different style of team than we were last year. We have a lot of the same parts back, but we feel our strengths are ball control and defense," Kneifl said. "We're hitting smart shots. We're going for it when we can. When it's not there, we're doing our best to keep the ball in play."

And running the offense has been an experienced setter. Rachel Walker is in her third season as a starter as the Lincoln Southwest grad is averaging 11.3 assists per set. She had more than 1,000 assists in each of her first two seasons.

"She's so important to what we do," Kneifl said. "When you come into a new system your first couple of years, things are different than high school and club. Now she's like a coach on the floor for us. She knows what to expect and she does a really good job of finding openings in opponents' blocks."

The Wildcats already have two sweeps over perennial national power Concordia-St. Paul, including one last weekend in the Northern Sun conference opener. Wayne will play conference opponents from here on out - five NSIC teams are in the top 10.

Kneifl said the Wildcats will be ready for those challenges.

"We feel like we have a really special group in the gym," he said. "There's a lot of confidence."