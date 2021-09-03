No. 4 Nebraska volleyball survives upset bid by UNO

LINCOLN — No. 4 Nebraska received a scare from upset-minded UNO as it won the first and third set.

Eventually, the Huskers (3-0) rallied for a 16-25, 25-14, 16-25, 25-13, 15-7 victory Friday afternoon at the Devaney Center.

Madi Kubik finished with a match-high 16 kills on a .394 hitting percentage, but the rally was sparked by Kayla Caffey and Lindsay Krause.

Caffey didn’t play until the fourth set and she finished with six kills and seven blocks. Krause had five kills in the fourth set and finished with a double-double with 12 kills and 10 blocks.

The Mavs (1-2) were led by 16 kills from Rachel Fairbanks.

UNO started the match as the aggressor as it jumped out to an 8-2 lead. The Mavs recorded four kills on their first seven swings and blocked NU twice. The Huskers trimmed the deficit to 12-9, but UNO responded with an 8-2 run to take control. Sadie Limback and Fairbanks each had four kills in the set. NU struggled in nearly every facet with eight kills and six hitting errors to go with four service errors and gave up three aces. The Huskers sided out at 31.3 percent.