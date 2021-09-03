No. 4 Nebraska volleyball survives upset bid by UNO

LINCOLN — No. 4 Nebraska received a scare from upset-minded UNO as it won the first and third set.
Eventually, the Huskers (3-0) rallied for a 16-25, 25-14, 16-25, 25-13, 15-7 victory Friday afternoon at the Devaney Center.
Madi Kubik finished with a match-high 16 kills on a .394 hitting percentage, but the rally was sparked by Kayla Caffey and Lindsay Krause.
Caffey didn’t play until the fourth set and she finished with six kills and seven blocks. Krause had five kills in the fourth set and finished with a double-double with 12 kills and 10 blocks.
The Mavs (1-2) were led by 16 kills from Rachel Fairbanks.
UNO started the match as the aggressor as it jumped out to an 8-2 lead. The Mavs recorded four kills on their first seven swings and blocked NU twice. The Huskers trimmed the deficit to 12-9, but UNO responded with an 8-2 run to take control. Sadie Limback and Fairbanks each had four kills in the set. NU struggled in nearly every facet with eight kills and six hitting errors to go with four service errors and gave up three aces. The Huskers sided out at 31.3 percent.
The second set started slowly as the Mavs scored the first three points, but the Huskers settled down. NU took its first lead at 8-7 and cruised from there. Kubik had seven kills in the set as the Huskers switched back to a one-setter system after playing with two in the first set.
The Mavs used a 5-0 run to take an 8-4 lead in the third set and kept NU at bay the entire set by not allowing a big run. The Huskers scored two points on its serve the entire set and had nine kills and seven errors. Fairbanks led the way with five kills for the Mavs.
Caffey, a senior middle blocker, entered the match to start the fourth set and made an immediate impact. She teamed up with Krause for two blocks early and added a kill as NU took an 8-2 advantage. The Mavericks closed to 11-8, but the Huskers answered with six unanswered points to take control. Caffey finished the set with two kills and four blocks, while Krause added five kills and four blocks.
Nebraska hit .400 in the fifth set as Caffey added four kills in the fifth set, including one to end the match.
Both teams will be in action later Friday as UNO plays Arizona State and Nebraska faces Georgia.
>> Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald