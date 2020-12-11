No. 8 Creighton defeats Nebraska in annual rivalry game

Creighton had to wait until the second half for its well-prepared rival to flinch. When it happened, the Jays made the most of Nebraska’s lapses in a 98-74 win Friday at the CHI Health Center.

CU turned a competitive, bragging-rights clash into a one-sided romp with a 30-9 surge after halftime. Open 3-pointers splashed through the net. Turnovers got converted into layups, and dunks. Christian Bishop’s windmill throw-down made it 80-55 with 7:55 remaining.

Creighton’s second half numbers: 54 points on 60.5% shooting, with 14 assists, seven 3-pointers and four dunks.

The Jays’ scoring barrage was reminiscent of so many colossal game-changing runs in this rivalry’s recent history inside the CHI Health Center, which has been a house of horrors for NU.

Last year, CU built a convincing 40-9 lead out of the gate. In 2013, Doug McDermott’s senior year, Creighton went up 18-2. It was 18-4 in 2015. CU led by 20 at halftime in 2005 and went up 27 at the break in 2007.

The Huskers haven’t won a regular season road game against Creighton since 1995, and they’ve lost nine of 10 in the series overall.

They ended up with 25 turnovers Friday. They had a stretch in the second half where they went just 3 of 14 from the field.