No. 9 Creighton defeats crosstown rival UNO

Creighton raced past crosstown rival UNO for a convincing 94-67 victory Tuesday in the first meeting between the schools in 25 years.
The Jays (2-0) were committed to pushing tempo and quickly attacking in their offensive possessions, and they pulled away midway through the first half as a result — unleashing a now-patented barrage of long-range jumpers, transition layups and alley-oops at the rim.
CU used a 27-3 surge to take a 32-10 lead before the first half’s six-minute mark and before the Mavs (1-3) could truly settle in. The margin never dipped under 20 points after halftime.
No. 9 Creighton finished with six players in double figures. It shot 57.6% from the floor and assisted on 28 of its 34 made field goals.
Junior Marcus Zegarowski scored 11 points and recorded a career-best 11 assists. Junior Christian Bishop, who had 18, was CU’s leading scorer for the second straight game. Bishop also added eight rebounds.
It was an impressive offensive showing for the Jays just two days after they ended their win over North Dakota State with a total of 69 points, which is a little low for their standards. They shot just 22.9% from 3-point range.
CU didn’t have senior Denzel Mahoney for that game, though. He was still working his way back into game shape after missing practice time. He looked just fine Tuesday, finishing with 17 points on 6 of 9 shooting.
Mahoney made his first two 3-pointers — the second of which ignited Creighton’s big first-half run. A fastbreak layup by Damien Jefferson made it 14-7 and forced a Mavs timeout.
The Jays knocked down five straight shots at one point. Mitch Ballock laid one in and junior Jacob Epperson finished off a dunk, his first points after missing two years with injury. Jefferson nailed a 3-pointer and Zegarowski made back-to-back triples, putting CU ahead 31-10.
The Mavs, still working to find their offensive rhythm, went just 1 of 18 from the field during the decisive stretch where Creighton extended its lead.
They did heat up eventually but CU was in control by then.
Junior Marlon Ruffin led UNO with 18 points on 7 of 12 shooting. Junior Zach Thornhill added 9 and Ayo Akinwole finished with 8.
UNO will return to the court Thursday when it plays at Drake. The Jays’ next game is Friday against Kennesaw State.
