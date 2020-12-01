No. 9 Creighton defeats crosstown rival UNO

Creighton raced past crosstown rival UNO for a convincing 94-67 victory Tuesday in the first meeting between the schools in 25 years.

The Jays (2-0) were committed to pushing tempo and quickly attacking in their offensive possessions, and they pulled away midway through the first half as a result — unleashing a now-patented barrage of long-range jumpers, transition layups and alley-oops at the rim.

CU used a 27-3 surge to take a 32-10 lead before the first half’s six-minute mark and before the Mavs (1-3) could truly settle in. The margin never dipped under 20 points after halftime.

No. 9 Creighton finished with six players in double figures. It shot 57.6% from the floor and assisted on 28 of its 34 made field goals.

Junior Marcus Zegarowski scored 11 points and recorded a career-best 11 assists. Junior Christian Bishop, who had 18, was CU’s leading scorer for the second straight game. Bishop also added eight rebounds.

It was an impressive offensive showing for the Jays just two days after they ended their win over North Dakota State with a total of 69 points, which is a little low for their standards. They shot just 22.9% from 3-point range.