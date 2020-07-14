Northern Colorado's baseball team will become an affiliate member of the Summit League beginning after the 2020-21 season, the league announced Tuesday.
The move will help Northern Colorado, which has been in the WAC since 2014, reduce travel costs as it aligns itself within a similar geographic footprint.
In the 2021-22 season, Summit baseball will include UNO, Oral Roberts, North Dakota State, South Dakota State and Western Illinois. UNO won the 2019 regular-season and tournament titles before the 2020 season was canceled.
