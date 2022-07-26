Northwest Missouri State, UNK at the top of MIAA preseason polls

Northwest Missouri State is first and UNK is second in both the MIAA coaches and media polls as the conference's football media day is taking place Tuesday.

Northwest went 11-2 last season, reaching the third round of the NCAA Division II playoffs.

The Bearcats return Elkhorn South graduate Braden Wright, who has accounted for more than 7,300 yards and 82 touchdowns in his first three seasons at quarterback.

For UNK, its the highest preseason ranking since it joined the MIAA in 2012. The Lopers had a breakthrough season last fall when they went 10-3, tying for second in the conference and winning a Division II playoff game for the second time in school history.

The Lopers return five offensive and six defensive starters, including quarterback TJ Davis who was the Harlon Hill Trophy runner-up last season.

Both teams open their seasons Sept. 1. The Bearcats host Fort Hays State, while UNK opens at Missouri Southern.