Northwestern and Morningside are near the top of NAIA preseason rankings
Northwestern and Morningside are near the top of NAIA preseason rankings

GPAC rivals Northwestern and Morningside are ranked second and third, respectively, in the NAIA preseason football poll, which was announced Monday.

Defending national champion Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) is No. 1. Lindsey Wilson defeated Northwestern in last season's title game. Northwestern outlasted Morningside 44-41 in the semifinals, snapping the Mustangs' 39-game win streak.

Northwestern and Morningside will meet on Nov. 6 this fall. Morningside opens its season Sept. 4 by hosting Concordia.

Two other Iowa schools are in the preseason top 15, as Grand View is fifth and Dordt is 14th.

