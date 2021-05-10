 Skip to main content
Northwestern College faces Lindsey Wilson in its first NAIA football title game since 1984
FOOTBALL

Northwestern College faces Lindsey Wilson in its first NAIA football title game since 1984

Sam McKewon, Dirk Chatelain and Evan Bland discuss major questions to consider about the immediate future of Husker football. The crew also recaps the spring game and discusses Husker baseball, which is in a bit of pickle now.

The Red Raiders are looking for one more memorable win in a season that started nearly eight months ago.

Northwestern College is in the NAIA title game for the first time since 1984, facing unbeaten and third-ranked Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) at 6 p.m. Monday in Grambling, Louisiana.

Northwestern has won two thrillers already in the playoffs, knocking off the Nos. 1 and 2 teams.

A field goal with 1:03 left gave it a 27-24 quarterfinal win over No. 2 Grand View, then a 23-yard TD catch by Michael Storey with 16 seconds left accounted for a 44-41 semifinal win over No. 1 Morningside.

Morningside won the previous two NAIA titles and had a 39-game winning streak before being edged by its rival. The Red Raiders lost 45-31 to Morningside on Sept. 12 in the season opener but have since won 11 straight.

Northwestern trailed throughout the final three quarters against Morningside last Saturday before engineering a 91-yard drive in the final two minutes. Tyson Kooima tossed the winning score.

That was a bittersweet moment for Kooima, the first-team All-America QB who threw for 490 yards and three TDs last Saturday. Kooima injured his Achillies on the play and is out for the final. Blake Fryar is expected to start at quarterback.

Cade Moser finished the semifinal with 11 catches for a single-game school-record 303 yards receiving.

Lindsey Wilson’s offense is led by Cameron Dukes, who threw for 287 yards and four TDs in the semifinal. This is Lindsey Wilson’s first appearance in the NAIA final.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

