Northwestern crowned NAIA football champs for first time since 1983

  • Updated
  • 0

DURHAM, N.C. — Northwestern claimed the NAIA football title with a 35-25 win over Keiser (Fla.) on Saturday.

It's the third national title and first since 1983 for Northwestern, which finished the season on a 13-game win streak.

The Red Raiders trailed 17-14 late in the third quarter before Jalyn Gramstad threw two of his three touchdown passes. His 3-yard scoring pass to West Point-Beemer graduate Blake Anderson with 11 minutes left made it 28-17.

Keiser pulled within three, but Gramstad's 19-yard touchdown run with two minutes left sealed the victory.

Gramstad finished with 128 yards on 22 rushing attempts and went 14 of 19 for 247 yards. Cade Moser scored TDs on a 69-yard catch and a 64-yard run.

GPAC teams have won four of the last five NAIA national titles.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

