Northwestern crowned NAIA football champs for first time since 1983

DURHAM, N.C. — Northwestern claimed the NAIA football title with a 35-25 win over Keiser (Fla.) on Saturday.

It's the third national title and first since 1983 for Northwestern, which finished the season on a 13-game win streak.

The Red Raiders trailed 17-14 late in the third quarter before Jalyn Gramstad threw two of his three touchdown passes. His 3-yard scoring pass to West Point-Beemer graduate Blake Anderson with 11 minutes left made it 28-17.

Keiser pulled within three, but Gramstad's 19-yard touchdown run with two minutes left sealed the victory.

Gramstad finished with 128 yards on 22 rushing attempts and went 14 of 19 for 247 yards. Cade Moser scored TDs on a 69-yard catch and a 64-yard run.

GPAC teams have won four of the last five NAIA national titles.

Photos: All-Nebraska football teams through the years 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004