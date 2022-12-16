Northwestern's Blake Anderson heading back to NAIA final as one of nation's best tight ends

Northwestern is playing in the NAIA football championship game for a second straight calendar year. The circumstances this time, though, are much different.

The Red Raiders were in the final for the 2020 season, which because of COVID was actually played last May. The 2022 season has been more traditional as Northwestern brings a 12-game winning streak into Saturday's 11 a.m. final against Keiser (Fla.). The game will be played in Durham, North Carolina.

"We made a point, this it's awesome that we got here, but the goal wasn't just to get to this point. The goal is to win a national championship," said Northwestern tight end Blake Anderson, a West Point-Beemer graduate who was named a honorable mention All-American on Thursday. "We're focused on finishing the task we set out for at the beginning of the year."

This is the fifth straight season a GPAC team has played in the NAIA final. Morningside won titles in 2018, '19 and last season. When Northwestern played in last May's final, the Red Raiders lost 45-13 to Lindsey Wilson.

This season, Northwestern lost its opener 30-29 to Morningside, but since then it has won all 12 games by at least 23 points. Defensively, the Raiders are allowing 8.8 points a game during the win streak.

"Our defense has played outstanding, due to our incredible senior leadership," coach Matt McCarty said. "The way they prepare each week is outstanding. They play really well as a team."​

Keiser (10-3) looks to knock off its third straight team from Iowa. Keiser edged No.1 Morningside 29-28 in the quarterfinals and No. 2 Grand View 38-21 in the semis. No. 3 Northwestern is up next.

Keiser features two 1,000-yard rushers in Marques Burgess (1,183) and Jaden Meizinger (1,004). Shea Spencer has thrown for 2,283 yards.

Northwestern's offense, which has committed only 11 turnovers all season, is led by Jalyn Gramstad, who started the season as the backup quarterback. Gramstad is the team's rusher with 896 yards and 22 touchdowns and has thrown for 2,264 yards and 22 TDs.

"He's a very, very good athlete, and he's very versatile," Anderson said. "It's a different aspect when you have a guy who can run as well as he can playing quarterback."

Anderson is one of three Red Raiders with at least 40 catches this season. Michael Storey leads the team with 72 catches for 1,096 yards and 14 touchdowns, while Anderson has 40 catches for 509 yards and five TDs.

Anderson was primarily a special teams player on the 2020 team. Now he's one of the NAIA's top tight ends and a team captain.

"It's definitely an honor and I take a lot of pride in that," Anderson said of being a captain.

