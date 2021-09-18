Observations from the Nebraska-Creighton fall baseball scrimmage

LINCOLN — Nebraska's Shay Schanaman looked at his catcher for the sign as a couple Creighton base runners extended their leads and the Haymarket Park crowd raised the volume of its anticipatory slow clap.

Yes, Friday's scrimmage was technically an exhibition.

But there were sequences that featured game-like tension in a 12-inning affair that ultimately ended with the Huskers earning an 11-9 win.

One of those instances took place five batters into the in-state rivalry showdown: Schanaman used a strikeout to escape a jam in the top of the first.

"This is exactly what we needed," CU coach Ed Servais said afterward. "There was pressure, there was intensity, there were people here (in the crowd). And you don't usually get that. This is the best fall situation anybody could ask for."

Ultimately Creighton made the costly mistakes. Its three-error 10th inning resulted in four two-out runs for the Huskers, who flipped an 8-7 deficit into an 11-8 advantage.