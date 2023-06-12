A tectonic shift rattled the college softball landscape early Monday afternoon with one of the more stunning transfer portal announcements — in any sport — in the brief history of the portal.

Oklahoma junior-to-be and Papillion-La Vista graduate Jordyn Bahl officially entered the transfer portal at 1 p.m. CDT and announced the news on her social media, saying she was coming home.

"Nothing will compare to what this year and this team have been. From staring defeat in the eyes and never giving in, the behind the scenes grind, handling the mounting pressure that only grows each year, only the girls on this team will ever be able to fully understand," Bahl wrote on Twitter. "That is why this is such a bittersweet thing to do. I have decided to return home and play the game I love, closer to the things that have made me who I am and that have always been more important to me than this game."

Bahl, who has two seasons of eligibility remaining, did not reveal a single or potential list of schools she might be considering playing the 2024 and 2025 seasons after helping lead Oklahoma to its two most recent Women’s College World Series national championship tournament titles in Oklahoma City.

Sources close to Bahl said the Most Outstanding Player of the 2023 WCWS will not be available for interviews until she is ready to reveal, at a yet-to-be-determined date, where she will continue her collegiate career.

Not even a hint that this move was coming could be found over the weekend. Bahl’s announcement came less than 48 hours after the Sooners, who finished with an NCAA record record of 61-1, held a championship rally Saturday at 5:30 p.m. at their on-campus softball stadium in Norman.

Bahl battled through the late part of her 2022 freshman season in which a stress fracture in her throwing (right) arm limited her work load during much of the postseason. She still ended the season by earning the NFCA’s National Freshman of the Year award.

In an interview Saturday prior to the championship celebration, Bahl said she was at about “60 percent” during her 4.1 innings of work that earned her the victory in OU’s 10-5 win over Texas in the WCWS championship game.

“I wouldn’t even say I was healthy,” Bahl said. “I was trying to compete well in pain.”

As a freshman Bahl was 22-1 with one save and a 1.09 ERA. She made 33 appearances, starting 24 and pitching 14 complete games. She had 205 strikeouts against 34 walks, gave up just 22 earned runs and held opponents to a .145 batting average.

Bahl faced no injury obstacles during the 2023 regular and postseasons. The two-time first team All-American was beyond dynamic during the Big 12 Conference and NCAA regional, super regionals and WCWS tournaments.

Some of Bahl’s sophomore numbers were eerily like those from the ’22 season. The most notable – her record again was 22-1. Her ERA dropped to 0.90 in 38 appearances that included 22 starts, four saves and 12 complete games, a total two larger than OU’s other three pitchers combined.

Bahl pitched 147.1 innings, limiting opponents to a .160 batting average. She had 192 strikeouts against 37 walks and allowed just 19 earned runs. In the NCAA tournament Bahl pitched 24.2 innings and gave up no runs while scoring two herself in the best-of-three championship series against Florida State as a pinch-runner.

Photos: Girls athlete of the year Jordyn Bahl