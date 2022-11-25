Omaha Burke grad Trevon Peak helping Northwest Missouri on NCAA D-2 playoff run

Trevon Peak showed last Saturday that he still knows his way to the end zone.

Peak set the tone for Northwest Missouri when he scooped a fumble by Ouachita Baptist's quarterback and returned it 18 yards untouched for a touchdown six minutes into the game.

"I hadn't scored a touchdown since my senior year in high school four years ago," the Omaha Burke graduate said. "It was kind of surreal. I just saw the ball there with no one around it."

It was the game's first points as the eighth-ranked Bearcats went on to build a 40-3 third-quarter lead en route to a 47-17 win over No. 3 and previously unbeaten Ouachita Baptist in the first round of the NCAA Divison II playoffs.

Now the Bearcats head to Allendale, Michigan, to play top-ranked Grand Valley State at noon Saturday.

It's a challenge that doesn't faze the Bearcats. After all, they started the season 4-2 and needed to win out to make the playoffs for an 18th straight year. Three of those victories were one-score wins.

"Ever since the Pittsburg State game (a 24-22 loss on Oct. 8) we knew every game after that would be a big game. So honestly it was just another game for us," Peak said of the Ouachita Baptist matchup.

Peak is part of a defense that is one of the best in Division II as the Bearcats are second nationally in rushing yards allowed per game (52.8). Ouachita Baptist was averaging 305.8 yards rushing before Northwest limited it to 18.

"Just the leaders up front. It all starts at the line of scrimmage," Peak said of what makes the defense so strong. "With such a great defensive line, you only have to cover (receivers) for so long."

The sophomore defensive back is having a breakout season with the Bearcats. He had made one career start before starting all 12 games this fall. He redshirted in 2019, had the 2020 season canceled by COVID and missed the first half of the 2021 season because of a heart condition.

Peak said he had to have a procedure done twice to control a rapid heart rate.

"It wasn't necessarily life-threatening, but it was sports-threatening because I couldn't exert myself to the point where you need to for football without my heart rate getting too high," Peak said. "If the second (procedure) didn't work, I probably wouldn't have been able to play football again."

Peak said that scare made him appreciate the game even more.

"Last year I had to be patient," he said.

The Bearcats also are coming off one of their best offensive performances of the season as Mike Hohensee went 23 of 30 for 322 yards and the team racked up 499 total yards. They'll face a Grand Valley team that scores 41.7 points a game, allows 10.3 and has five wins over ranked teams. That included a 22-21 victory over then-No. 1 Ferris State on Oct. 15.

Grand Valley's offense is led by Cade Peterson, who has passed for 2,076 yards and 16 TDs, and running back Tariq Reid, who has 851 yards rushing and 16 TDs.

In other Midlands playoff games Saturday:

Keiser, Fla. (8-3) at Morningside (11-0), noon: Morningside has been without starting QB Joe Dolincheck the past three games and backup Luke Johannsen was out last week, so Bennington grad Trey Bird took over and rushed for a TD and threw for one in a 35-18 win over Arizona Christian. Morningside's offense primarily has relied on running back Ryan Cole, who rushed for 208 yards on 44 carries last week. Now in the NAIA quarterfinals, the Mustangs face Keiser, which lost games to a NCAA Div. II team and two D-III teams before winning its last seven.

Marian, Ind. (10-1) at Northwestern (10-1), noon: Northwestern edged Marian 25-20 in the NAIA quarterfinals last season and they meet again in the same round. Something has to give as Marian hasn't allowed more than 17 points in a game this season while Northwestern has won all its games by at least 23 points in its 10-game win streak. Jayln Gramstad leads the Red Raiders with 756 yards and 19 TDs rushing and 1,807 yards and 15 TDs passing.​