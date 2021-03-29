Omaha Central grad Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler transfers from Wichita State

Omaha Central alumnus Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler is entering the transfer portal after three seasons at Wichita State.

Poor Bear-Chandler played in 72 games with one start during his time at Wichita State. He appeared in 18 games off the bench during his junior season in 2020-21, averaging 3.0 points, 2.1 rebounds and 12.1 minutes. Wichita State was eliminated in the NCAA tournament First Four.

Poor Bear-Chandler will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

In high school, Poor Bear-Chandler initially signed with New Mexico in November 2016 but was released from his letter of intent due to a coaching change. He committed to Wichita State in May 2017. Then after graduating from Central, he spent a year at prep school Sunrise Christian before enrolling at Wichita State.

At the time he committed to the Shockers, the schools primarily recruiting him included UNO, Southern Illinois, Northern Kentucky, South Dakota and Bowling Green.

During his senior season at Central, Poor Bear-Chandler averaged 14.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and more than two blocks per game while helping the Eagles reach the state tournament.

