Omaha could host entire NCAA volleyball tournament

Omaha might host a lot more excellent college volleyball in April than just the NCAA Final Four.

The CHI Health Center already has been selected as the site of the Final Four, scheduled for April 22 and 24. But now there’s chatter that all 48 teams in the tournament might play their matches in Omaha in a coronavirus “bubble.”

Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook alluded to that possibility at a press conference about 10 days ago.

“I’m still not sure it’s 100%, but I think we’re pretty close to Omaha hosting, and maybe the whole thing, I’ve heard,” he said.

The NCAA has gone to the bubble concept — one city or area for an entire tournament — for the men’s basketball tourney, and probably the women’s tournament as well, to limit travel and contain the coronavirus.

Indiana has been selected for the men, and the NCAA said last week that the San Antonio area is under consideration for the women’s tourney.

The NCAA, the Nebraska athletic department and other sources had little more to say about the NCAA’s intentions.