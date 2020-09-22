Omaha could still host volleyball Final Four

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It's official. Volleyball and the other postponed fall sports will conduct their seasons in the spring.

The NCAA’s top Division I committee approved the proposal Tuesday.

That means volleyball’s postseason tournament — which was originally set to conclude with the final four in December in Omaha — will now finish on April 23 and 25. The field will be trimmed from 64 to 48 teams.

The CHI Health Center does have an opening within its event schedule on that April weekend and MECA officials are in contact with the NCAA as it works to reshape the tournament’s structure.

NCAA president Mark Emmert said last month that the rescheduled championship events would likely establish predetermined host sites well before the postseason begins next spring. One or more bubble settings might even be established.

So yes, Omaha is still in the mix to host the 2020/2021 volleyball final four.

But there are more unknowns yet to be sorted out.

At this point, what’s clear is that the window for volleyball’s regular season in the spring is set to take place between Jan. 22 and April 4. Individual schools can determine their own start date for preseason practices.