Omaha officially set to host NCAA volleyball Final Four in April

The 2020 NCAA volleyball Final Four, rescheduled for next spring, will remain in Omaha. The new dates are April 22 and 24.

The NCAA informed its membership schools of the plan in a document Monday morning.

The 2020 volleyball championship event was originally slated to take place inside the CHI Health Center in December. But the NCAA, citing safety concerns associated with the pandemic, postponed its fall sports postseasons to the spring.

That decision put the location of volleyball’s 2020-21 Final Four in limbo — although there was always the presumption that the event would stay in Omaha. Nebraska coach John Cook said in a press conference with reporters in September that “Omaha’s good to go” as the site for the rescheduled championship.

There was no official confirmation from the NCAA until this week, though.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

NCAA staff has been in regular communication with officials at MECA to coordinate the new date and other details for the 2020-21 Final Four. Nebraska is the host school associated with the planning of the event.

The Huskers will certainly aim for a spot in next spring's Final Four in Omaha.