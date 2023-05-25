Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Washington will play in the NCAA softball super regionals this weekend thanks to a comeback no one had seen before.

"That was the craziest thing I've been a part of," said freshman Ruby Meylan, an Omaha Skutt graduate who has become Washington's top pitcher.

Meylan was referring to the Huskies' improbable seventh-inning comeback against McNeese State in last Sunday's regional final.

Washington was down 6-0 heading to the seventh. Since 2000, teams in the NCAA tournament had a 5-902 record when trailing by at least six runs. None had won when all the runs were scored in the last inning.

McNeese had shut out Washington through 13 innings that day — it won the first championship game 1-0. But down 6-0 in its final time at-bat, Washington strung together six hits in the seventh, getting a two-out, three-run double to tie it and a RBI double from the next batter to win it 7-6.

While things for the Huskies were looking bleak heading into the seventh, Meylan stayed optimistic.

"Even though we were down six runs, I just had this little feeling. I was talking to one of my teammates and I told her, 'I think we're going to win this game, somehow, some way,'" Meylan said. "It was honestly just cool to see everyone step up to the plate and do their thing. ... Everyone was completely bought in to the idea that we had to be greedy and score runs."

Meylan started that game in the circle and gave up the six runs in four innings. The day before, she beat McNeese 3-1 by throwing a three-hitter with nine strikeouts to put the Huskies in the championship game.

That was just the second time this season that Meylan had allowed at least six runs in a start. The former SkyHawk is 17-5 with six saves and a 2.27 ERA. She has 189 strikeouts in 163 innings.

She'll be back in the circle this weekend as Washington, the No. 7 overall seed, hosts Louisiana in the super regionals. That best-of-three series begins at 9 p.m. Friday.

The Ragin' Cajuns advanced by winning the LSU regional. Louisiana also handed UNO both of its losses at that regional.

Meylan grew up playing softball with some of the Mavs and she talked with Ava Rongisch, a Millard West grad who was a starting outfielder for Omaha, about the Ragin' Cajuns.

"I talk to Ava every single day," Meylan said. "She said they're pretty offensive and hit the ball hard, but their pitching is hittable."

Winning that series would send Washington to Oklahoma City for the Women's College World Series, where Meylan could see another former summer ball teammate, Oklahoma pitcher Jordy Bahl.

"Our goal is to get to the College World Series and compete for a national championship," Meylan said. "Getting to supers is just another stepping-stone. It wasn't pretty the way we did it, but getting past regionals was just another step."