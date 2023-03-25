LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Aguek Arop flashed a smile before the question even finished.

When Creighton guard Shereef Mitchell came up, he grinned wide, equally overjoyed to hear a familiar name and know they were in the same place.

“That’s my dog,” the San Diego State forward said.

The two grew close over the years in Omaha, playing against each other in middle school and against each other in high school. Now their paths have intertwined again. This time in Sunday’s Elite Eight matchup at the KFC Yum! Center.

In passing, Arop — an Omaha South grad — chopped it up with Mitchell — an Omaha Burke product. He kept it brief.

“I said ‘I’ll see you tomorrow,’” Arop said.

The Omaha kids have been seeing each other a lot more than usual.

The Elite Eight features four of them: Arop, Mitchell, CU’s Jasen Green and Gonzaga’s Hunter Sallis.

“A lot of talented players,” Arop said of the area. “We’re all just getting the opportunity to get recognized. ... We’re showing what Nebraska has. A little sneak peek.”

Arop has become a fixture for San Diego State, averaging 4.5 points and 2.9 rebounds in 16 minutes per game.

He held on with a SDSU team that, despite plenty of regular-season success, hadn’t broken through for the postseason run it wanted until this year’s tournament — the fifth-seeded Aztecs’ first Elite Eight run in program history.

Before then, he looked on while SDSU dropped back-to-back first-round games in its most recent tournament appearances.

“Having everything taken away from you makes you appreciate it that much more,” Arop said. “Any moment you can lose it.”

Now in his fifth season with the Aztecs, being part of this run has become that much sweeter.

“I’ve had a lot of ups and downs,” Arop said. “Especially downs. I’ve faced a lot of injuries, lot of adversity.

“Being able to be here and be a leader, I don’t take it for granted.”

