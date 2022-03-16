Omaha South grad Aguek Arop returns to NCAA tournament to face Creighton

FORT WORTH, Texas — The people back home can’t believe it.

San Diego State senior Aguek Arop, an Omaha South grad, wasn’t supposed to play basketball this season. He retired last offseason after a slew of surgeries and a bout with Vertigo.

Less than one year later, Arop is making his second trip to the NCAA tournament with the Aztecs. He returned in time for the season, played 24 games, and averaged 3.4 points and 3.3 rebounds per game in 14.4 minutes a night.

The kicker: he’s playing against his hometown in what could be the last game of his career. The texts from friends and family all sound similar.

“What are the odds, you know?” Akrop said Wednesday. “It’s pretty wild I’m playing Creighton, especially since they’re from Omaha. (When people text me), it’s been, ‘really, you’re playing Creighton?’”

He is. The Aztecs and Bluejays tip off Thursday at 6:27 p.m., and the matchup brings to mind fond memories of living close to cousins, brothers and “people that look like me,” Arop said. He lived with 10 relatives back home, and the others were never far away. Arop remembers his family finding “any excuse” to throw a party.

Baby showers, graduations, birthdays — “We had celebrations every weekend,” he said. “It was a huge party.”

He remembers a similar atmosphere at Creighton basketball games, especially when the Bluejays were shooting it well. Arop grew up a Jays fan “by default,” and he loved the Jays “let it fly” mantra. When CU got hot from three, the arena went crazy. And when Creighton had a star, the entire city knew their name.

Arop has fond memories of watching future pros Khyri Thomas and Doug McDermott.

“He was something to watch,” Arop said of McDermott. “Everyone in Omaha knows that.”

Those same eyes will be watching Arop Thursday against the Jays. Friends and family will attend the game, including a brother who has never seen him play collegiately (Arop’s parents watched him play college ball for the first time on SDSU’s senior night).

They won’t throw a party this time, though. Arop said the NCAA tournament stage is big enough without considering the opponent, the circumstances or the audience. Pending Thursday’s result and a COVID year, Arop’s last game may come against his hometown team.

“But I try not to let that affect me too much,” Arop said. “With family coming, if anything, it kind of brings me down. “It kind of calms me.”

