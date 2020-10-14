Omaha to host NCAA volleyball Final Four in 2022, men's basketball tournament in 2024

The NCAA announced future host sites for several of its championship events, unveiling its plans to bring postseason basketball and volleyball back to the CHI Health Center.

The NCAA basketball tournament is coming in 2024.

The NCAA volleyball Final Four is slated to return to Omaha in 2022.

There still has not been an official decision released on the NCAA’s rescheduling plans for this year’s volleyball championship event. Omaha was supposed to host the 2020 finals. Those will be played in the spring — and the CHI Health Center could very well remain as the host venue.

Wednesday’s news was about the future for the NCAA — the reveal of the winners of a lengthy bid process across several sports.

It was announced that UNO will be the host school for the hockey tournament’s regional round in two separate years: 2024 and 2026. Those games will be played in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.