Omaha to host NCAA volleyball Final Four in 2022, men's basketball tournament in 2024

The NCAA announced future host sites for several of its championship events, unveiling its plans to bring postseason basketball and volleyball back to the CHI Health Center.
The NCAA basketball tournament is coming in 2024.
The NCAA volleyball Final Four is slated to return to Omaha in 2022.
There still has not been an official decision released on the NCAA’s rescheduling plans for this year’s volleyball championship event. Omaha was supposed to host the 2020 finals. Those will be played in the spring — and the CHI Health Center could very well remain as the host venue.
Wednesday’s news was about the future for the NCAA — the reveal of the winners of a lengthy bid process across several sports.
It was announced that UNO will be the host school for the hockey tournament’s regional round in two separate years: 2024 and 2026. Those games will be played in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
For basketball, the 2024 event will mark the fifth time that Omaha’s CHI Health Center has hosted the NCAA tournament. The first and second rounds were held here in 2008, 2012 and 2015. Omaha was the site of the 2018 Midwest Regional, featuring the Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight games. Omaha’s Civic Auditorium also hosted NCAA tourney action in 1977.
Omaha was supposed to have the first and second rounds of the 2020 NCAA tournament here last spring. But that event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The NCAA’s announcement on Wednesday included host sites for the NCAA tournaments through 2026. Notably, Las Vegas will host NCAA championship action for the first time: the West Regional is coming to Vegas in 2023.
And in volleyball, the Final Four will head to Tampa in 2023, Louisville in 2024 and Kansas City in 2025.
The 2022 final four will mark the fourth time Omaha has hosted the volleyball championships. The city also had the national title game here in 2006, 2008 and 2015 — Nebraska won two of those.
