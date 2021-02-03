Omaha will host entire NCAA volleyball tournament

MECA oversees the CHI Health Center, the city’s convention center and arena.

The NCAA has taken steps to hold several of its national championship tournaments in one location because of the ongoing pandemic. The NCAA men's basketball tournament is set to be held in the Indianapolis area. The women's basketball tournament is going to be held in San Antonio, Texas. The NCAA also announced Wednesday the locations for the bowling (Kansas City, Missouri) and women's hockey (Erie, Pennsylvania) tournaments.

Omaha has hosted the volleyball Final Four three times, the last time in 2015 when Nebraska won the national title. The city is also experienced with hosting other major sporting events, including the College World Series and U.S. Olympic Swim Trials.

But the pandemic wiped out much of that in 2020. The CWS was canceled entirely last year, and the Swim Trials were postponed to 2021. Omaha was also supposed to host the first two rounds of the NCAA men's basketball tournament before that was canceled.