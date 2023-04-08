It all starts on the defensive end of the court for the UNK women.

The UNK women didn't have anyone average 12 points a game, but the Lopers still had one of the best seasons in program history with 28 wins as it won its first regular-season league title since 2004. UNK allowed 52.6 points per game, which was fourth-best in Division II.

The senior-laden Lopers land three players on the all-Midlands team. The honorary captain is Klaire Kirsch, who averaged 8.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and had a team-best 56 steals. Kirsch, who also hit 46 3-pointers, easily finishes as UNK's career rebounder leader with 1,211 — she also has 1,180 points.

Elisa Backus, another fifth-year senior, finished with 1,565 points and 162 blocks for her career, while Shiloh McCool, UNK's top scorer this season (11.9 points and 7.1 rebounds), is expected to return for her super senior season.

Chadron State's Ashayla Powers averaged 16.5 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 55% from the field, while Wayne State was led by Lauren Zarharias in scoring 15.6 points, 3-pointers (59) and assists (85).

NAIA/NCAA D-III

Doane's Mak Hatcliff had a fabulous first year when she was named the GPAC freshman of the year. Hatcliff backed that season up with a spectacular sophomore season.

The 5-foot-7 Beatrice graduate averaged 21.6 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 51.7% from the floor.

Concordia guard Taysha Rushton was named an honorable mention All-American for the second time as she averaged 14 points for a Bulldog team that won 20 games. Rushton also hit 72 3-pointers while shooting 41.1% from behind the arc.

Bellevue went 17-12 this season and was led by Asha Scott, who averaged 12 points and 5.7 rebounds a game.

Juco

Matalynn Campbell's all-around game helped Southeast Community College win 18 games this season.

It also earned the Lincoln East graduate a spot on the NCJCAA third-team All-America squad. Campbell averaged 14 points, five rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.7 steals per game.

Guards, for the most part, led the state's juco teams this season. Northeast's Allison ​Richards averaged 16.9 points and 4.1 rebounds a game, while McCook's Vanessa Jurewicz averaged 15.4 points.

Central's Brittney Veik, a Humphrey grad, averaged 14.6 points and shot 92.8% from the foul line. Western Nebraska, a year after making a deep run at nationals, went 21-9 as Ola Duda averaged 11 points, six rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 54.3% from the field.

WOMEN

NCAA Division II

* G Klaire Kirsch, UNK, Sr. 5-11 8.8

G Lauren Zacharias, Wayne State, Sr. 5-6 15.6

F Elisa Backus, UNK, Sr. 6-2 10.7​

F Shiloh McCool, UNK, Jr. 5-11 11.9

F Ashayla Powers, Chadron State, So. 5-10 16.5

Honorable mention: CSC: Samiyah Worrell. UNK: Sarah Schmitt. WSC: Kassidy Pingel.

NAIA/NCAA DIII

* G Mak Hatcliff, Doane, So. 5-7 21.6

G Taysha Rushton, Concordia So. 5-5 14.0

G Sadie Powell, Concordia So. 6-0 9.7

G Macy Holtz, Doane, So. 5-7 13.8

F Asha Scott, Bellevue, Sr. 5-8 12.1

Honorable mention: Bellevue: Laura Jurek, Faith Ross. Concordia: Kendal Brigham, Abby Krieser. Doane: Megan Chambers. Hastings: Mariyah Avila, Allie Bauer. Midland: Erin Prusa. Peru State: Maddy Duncan, Sam Stewart. Saint Mary: Madelyn Turner. York: Arcadya Conway, Imani Honey.​

JUCO

* G Matalynn Campbell, Southeast, Fr. 5-7 14.0

G Vanessa Jurewicz, McCook, So. 5-7 15.4

G Allison Richards, Northeast, Fr. 5-6 16.9

G Brittney Veik, Central, So. 5-4 14.6

C Ola Duda, Western Nebraska, Fr. 6-4 11.0

Honorable mention: Central: Madisen Jelinek, Amy Mitchell. McCook: Gemma Gruettner Bacoul, Taryn Lindsey. North Platte: Jada Grigsby, Fumnanya Ijeh. Northeast: Stevi Fallis, Analyssa Maldonado. Southeast: Kaylee Klover, Jordan Koehler, Shelby Siebold. Western Nebraska: Shiho Isono, Mackenzie Joseph, Jayla Owen.​