Overlooked (including by Nebraska) as a recruit, Sam LaPorta flourishes at Iowa

INDIANAPOLIS — Asked to name which pro football players he watches most on YouTube, Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta had a quick answer on role models.

The NFL is chock full of Hawkeye tight ends. Three — George Kittle, TJ Hockenson and Noah Fant — each caught more than 60 passes last season. The Vikings just signed one of LaPorta’s former teammates, Shaun Beyer.

“Being able to see the progress that they’ve made, even since going into the league, I think it’s really cool to see they went through the same learning process and learning curve I did,” LaPorta said at Big Ten Media Days.

LaPorta himself hopes to be in a NFL training camp this time next year. It’s a good bet that he will.

The 6-foot-4, 249-pounder last season had one of the best stat lines in Iowa tight end history. Fifty-three catches for 670 yards and three touchdowns neatly fits in with the final seasons of Marv Cook (55/645/3), Dallas Clark (43/742/4), Fant (39/519/7) and Hockenson (49/760/6). LaPorta likely would have been picked in the 2022 NFL draft had he not wanted to return so he could graduate and realize a few more team goals.

He’s developed rapidly since his days as a receiver in Highland, Ill., the same town that produced Nebraska offensive lineman Tanner Farmer. LaPorta even attended a few NU camps — including the 2017 St. Louis satellite camp at Lindenwood University, when Husker staffers paid far more attention to other players, including current Nebraska receiver Marcus Washington, than a then-205-pound LaPorta.

Washington was recruited by nearly every team in the country. Until Dec. 12, 2018 — just a week before the early signing period — LaPorta’s best offers came from MAC schools.

Iowa changed the story.

“I’d went up to a camp at Nebraska with the old staff, and they were just so-so about me, even though I had the connection with Tanner Farmer,” LaPorta said. “Iowa, they really saw the player that I was, and they knew they had to invest the process in me.”

LaPorta played as a true freshman — making key catches in the Hawkeyes’ 27-24 win over Nebraska in 2019 — but improved as he learned more. Teammates like Beyer poured their knowledge into him.

“Iowa’s a developmental program,” LaPorta said. “Knowing there’s going to be a process where, you’re going to maybe put on some weight. You have to learn the college system. You have to learn how to get to class. You’re out in the world, kind of on your own.”

He caught 15 passes for 188 yards as a true freshman. During the shortened COVID year, he grabbed 27 balls in eight games. Last season, LaPorta blossomed in full. He caught five passes for 83 yards in a season-opening win over Indiana. After a November lull, LaPorta had three catches against Nebraska, six in a Big Ten title loss to Michigan and seven (for 122 yards and a touchdown) against Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl.

In various interviews with Iowa beat media, both coach Kirk Ferentz and quarterback Spencer Petras have said LaPorta has a “knack” for getting open against a defense. He’s fast enough to win one-on-one matchups and, much like previous Hawkeye tight ends, a big target against a zone. A variety of NFL Draft sites have him among the top five tight ends for the 2023 Draft.

First, unfinished business in a slightly-tweaked offense. Offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz has taken over coaching the quarterbacks, and he spent the offseason making small tweaks to an offense that often needed at least two quarters to find its stride.

“Right after the season we hit the chalkboard again,” LaPorta said. “We had 15 practices in spring ball to try out a bunch of new plays, new concepts, different ways of doing things in small ways. Not going too far away from the basics of what makes Iowa football Iowa football.”

With a smile, LaPorta described Iowa football to a T a few minutes later.

“I like to get as many tight ends and fullbacks on the field as possible,” he said. “We love running the ball when the defense knows we’re running the ball and they can’t stop it. That’s the best.”