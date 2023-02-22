Peru State's came into the basketball season wanting to follow a mantra: No distractions.

"It's been like, let's keep this thing going no matter what was thrown at us," coach Roman Gentry said.

The Bobcats certainly could have been distracted. Just before the start of the regular season in late October, coach Bob Ludwig — who led Peru State the previous five seasons — resigned. Ludwig planned for this to be his last season before stepping away.

So the Bobcats turned to Gentry, who was an assistant at South Dakota last season before taking an assistant job at Peru.

"It was strange from the standpoint that I'd never been in this head chair before," Gentry said. "But at the same time, I got to know a lot of these players in July. ... When the (coaching change) time came, they bought into what I was telling them."

After going 26-30 the previous two seasons, the Bobcats are 22-6 and finished second in the Heart of American League, winning 13 of their past 15 games. Both losses — one in overtime, the other by one point — came against William Penn, ranked seventh in the NAIA poll.

This is Peru's fourth 20-win season since 2002-03 with the league tournament beginning Thursday, when the Bobcats host Graceland.

Gentry, who is from Sioux City, spent the regular season as the interim coach. On Tuesday, the school announced that it was removing the interim tag.

Gentry said the team's defense is "drastically" better than the beginning of the season. And Peru also features a high-scoring offense that ranks 11th in the NAIA at 85.5 points per game.

Four Bobcats average more than 12 points, led by Lorenzo Anderson at 15.9. Jibril Harris averages 15.5 points and 7.8 rebounds while Troy Houghton, who played at Omaha Northwest and Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, is averaging 12.6.

"We're an older group," Gentry said. "I think the biggest thing for us is the buy-in, the belief factor. Everyday they came into practice and competed and now they're seeing the results on the floor."

Another Bobcat with plenty of college experience is former Winnebago standout David Wingett. Wingett played the previous three seasons at South Dakota State. After sitting out the first half of the season due to transfer rules, the 6-foot-7 wing has averaged 12.3 points the past 12 games.

"He kind of gave us a boost midseason with his intangibles with winning," Gentry said. "The guys kind of listen to him when he says something because he's played on winning teams."

Now Peru hopes to earn a spot in the NAIA tournament for the first time since 2019.

"They're pretty locked in on taking it one game at a time and see where the chips may fall," Gentry said.

Other Midlands basketball notes:

UNK women

They secured a share of their first regular-season league title in 19 years after the Lopers won their 13th straight game last Saturday. UNK, which has won six of those 13 games by three points or less, can win the MIAA title outright Saturday when it hosts rival Fort Hays State. UNK moved up three spots to No. 7 in this week's DII poll.

Wayne State men

The Wildcats won the Northern Sun's South Division and earned a bye to the league tournament quarterfinal. Wayne State opens tourney play at 7 p.m. Saturday in Sioux Falls.

Wayne lost its regular-season finale last Saturday, but Millard North grad Nick Ferrarini scored 25 points to surpass 1,000 points. He has 1,010 points in three seasons with the Wildcats and he also scored 324 in two seasons at UNO.

GPAC tournaments

Those started Tuesday with sixth-seeded Concordia women knocking off 19th-ranked Jamestown 73-67. Concordia, which will play at Briar Cliff in Saturday's semifinal, had five players score in double figures. The Concordia and Hastings men play GPAC tournament road games Wednesday.

Photos: All-Nebraska basketball teams through the years 2022: Industrial strength 2021: Showstoppers 2020: The Legion of All-Nebraska 2019: Masterpiece 2018: Monumental 2017: Royal Court 2016: Hang Time 2015: Shooting Stars 2014: Full-court Press 2013: All-Shake 2012: Old School 2011: Showstoppers 2010: Good to the End 2009: From All Directions 2008: Rare Collection 2007: Big Game 2006: A Cut Above 2005: All-State Oasis