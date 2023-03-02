Peru State received a No. 6 seed as the NAIA men's tournament bracket was announced Thursday night.

Peru State, which is 24-7 and was runner-up in the Heart of America League, will play 11th-seeded Mayville State at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Jamestown, North Dakota.

Concordia also earned an at-large bid in the men's field as a 15th seed. The 18-12 Bulldogs will play Oklahoma Wesleyan at noon Tuesday in Park City, Kansas.

The Concordia women earned their 12th straight NAIA tournament berth as the Bulldogs earned an at-berth bid. Concordia (19-11) is an eighth seed and will play ninth-seeded Columbia (Mo.) in the opening round in Crestview Hills, Kentucky.​ That game will be at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.