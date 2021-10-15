Peru State football is back on routine — and that's leading to wins

That includes quarterback Joey Dominguez, who has thrown for 623 yards and run for 153 in five games. He's been able to spread the ball around to the team's playmakers.

"He's got a good arm talent and he can run," Creehan said. "The biggest thing about him is he commands attention and respect in the huddle."

Senior linebacker Travis Reed leads the team in tackles with eight per game. The Norris graduate has at least one tackle for loss in five of the six games.

"Travis Reed is a coach's dream," Creehan said. "He is the kind of guy that comes to work everyday, busts his tail and when you coach him to do something on the field, he gets it done. He's playing as good as any defensive player in our league."

And Shane McInerney, who is from Ireland, has solidified the kicking game. He is tied for the NAIA lead in field goals with nine, and hasn't missed this year. He's 9 for 9 on field goals — including that winner — and 16 for 16 on extra points.

"He's been consistent, that's all you really can ask for," Creehan said.

Peru looks for its third straight win when it hosts Clarke at noon Saturday. Clarke is 0-6 and allowing 44 points per game.

