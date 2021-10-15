Peru State football is back on routine — and that's leading to wins

Things turned sideways in a hurry for Peru State in its previous game.
Peru was in control, up 17-0 at halftime before allowing 22 straight points in the first 10 minutes of the second half. But the Bobcats didn't let the game slip away. They kicked a field goal late in the third quarter and another with 1:42 left for a 23-22 win at Evangel.
"It was a gritty performance," Peru coach Casey Creehan said this week. "I was very impressed by what they were able to do because I don't know if a year ago when I first got here whether we would have gotten (that result). Our team has a little bit of a different mindset than they did my first year here."
Peru is 4-2 midway through this season and has found its footing after going 3-8 in 2018 and 2-9 in 2019.
Creehan was hired March 2, 2020, and he introduced himself to the team before it went on spring break. But the team never returned to campus that spring due to COVID-19.
That was just the start of a topsy-turvy first season. Last fall, half of the Bobcats, including Creehan, were quarantined before their opener. "We went into our first game, I didn't even know who my players were," Creehan said.
Peru would play three games in 2020 before its final five were canceled by the pandemic. So this fall has had a much more normal feel, and Creehan knows his personnel.
That includes quarterback Joey Dominguez, who has thrown for 623 yards and run for 153 in five games. He's been able to spread the ball around to the team's playmakers.
"He's got a good arm talent and he can run," Creehan said. "The biggest thing about him is he commands attention and respect in the huddle."
Senior linebacker Travis Reed leads the team in tackles with eight per game. The Norris graduate has at least one tackle for loss in five of the six games.
"Travis Reed is a coach's dream," Creehan said. "He is the kind of guy that comes to work everyday, busts his tail and when you coach him to do something on the field, he gets it done. He's playing as good as any defensive player in our league."
And Shane McInerney, who is from Ireland, has solidified the kicking game. He is tied for the NAIA lead in field goals with nine, and hasn't missed this year. He's 9 for 9 on field goals — including that winner — and 16 for 16 on extra points.
"He's been consistent, that's all you really can ask for," Creehan said.
Peru looks for its third straight win when it hosts Clarke at noon Saturday. Clarke is 0-6 and allowing 44 points per game.
Other games Saturday
Augustana (5-1) at Wayne State (5-1), 1 p.m.: Another test for No. 23 Wayne, which has two wins over ranked foes and is ranked itself for the first time in a decade. Augie is No. 22. In his three starts for Wayne, Bennington grad Nick Bohn has thrown for 723 yards and four TDs and rushed for 133 yards and five TDs.
UNK (5-1) at Emporia State (3-3), 1 p.m.: UNK averages 32.5 points per game, Emporia has scored at least 28 points in every game and its losses have been by a total of 10 points. UNK is sixth in D-II in rushing, and QB TJ Davis leads the MIAA in rushing and rushing TDs.
Northwest Missouri (5-0) at Washburn (4-2), 1 p.m.: The No. 2 Bearcats rallied from a 16-0 deficit in the third quarter last week to edge Pittsburg State 20-19. Washburn's two losses have been by a total of nine points.
Hastings (1-5) at Doane (2-4), 1 p.m.: Coach Matt Franzen picked up his first win for Hastings two weeks ago, now he returns to Crete to face his former team. Doane won 52-37 at Hastings last fall.
Concordia (3-3) at Mount Marty (0-6), 1 p.m.: Concordia looks for its third straight win as true freshman DJ McGarvie has thrown for 833 yards and 13 TDs. Concordia's defense has allowed 17 points in the past two weeks and looks for another solid performance.
Morningside (5-0) at Briar Cliff (1-5), 1 p.m.: Morningside leads the NAIA in scoring, averaging 59.2 a game and has scored at least 56 in all five wins. Bellevue West grad Joe Dolincheck leads the NAIA in passing yards per game (338.0).
Northwestern (6-0) at Jamestown (2-4), 1 p.m.: Northwestern has one of the NAIA's most opportunistic defenses with 12 interceptions, returning four for TDs. Jamestown has dropped three straight.
Nebraska Wesleyan (3-3) at Buena Vista (2-3), 1 p.m.: These teams can move the ball. Wesleyan's Carter Terry has thrown for 1,625 yards and 16 TDs, while Buena Vista averages 39.6 points and allows 40.2 per game.
Chadron State (2-4) at Adams State (0-6), 2 p.m.: CSC looks to get back on track against an Adams team that's allowing 41 points per game.
