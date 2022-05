Players from Nebraska, UNO, Creighton named to NFCA all-region softball teams

Players from Nebraska, UNO and Creighton were named to the NFCA all-region softball teams Friday.

Nebraska had seven players honored on the Midwest Region team as Mya Felder and Cam Ybarra were on the first team, Olivia Ferrell and Abbie Squier on the second and Billie Andrews, Sydney Gray and Courtney Wallace on the third.

Also on the Midwest's first team was South Dakota State pitcher Tori Kniesche from Wayne.

UNO had three players on the Central Region team. Kamryn Meyer was on the second team, while Jamie White and Izzy Eltze were third-team selections. It's the first time in the Division I era that UNO had more than one player on the all-region team.

Also on the Central's first team were Oklahoma pitcher Jordy Bahl from Papillion-La Vista and Wichita State's Addison Barnard from Beatrice.

Creighton's Kailey Wilson was named to the Great Lakes Region second team.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.