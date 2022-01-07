Players from Omaha once again help North Dakota State reach national title game

Sigle's role on the defense has grown as the season's progressed. Despite coming off the bench, he's among the team leaders in pass breakups (4) and passes defended (5). At the end of the regular season, Sigle was named to the Missouri Valley Conference all-newcomer team.

"That came as a surprise because I wasn't getting as many reps early in the year," he said. "It just showed that hard work pays off and I was getting more reps at the end of the year."

On Oct. 30, Sigle had four tackles and a 36-yard interception return in a 44-2 win over Indiana State. Two plays after the pick, Payton scored on an 18-yard run.

Sigle had three tackles in the semifinals, a 20-14 win over James Madison. He said he's become more comfortable within the defense, and taking a redshirt last season has been vital for his improvement.

"It helped me make the plays I'm making today," Sigle said. "Most of my freshman year was just learning the playbook. Now I don't have to think about the playbook, I can just play and work on my technique."