Previewing Nebraska baseball's game at UNO

The World-Herald's Evan Bland compiled everything you need to know for Nebraska baseball's game at UNO.

Nebraska at UNO

Tal Anderson Field

Radio: Huskers Radio Network

6:30 p.m. Wednesday: RHP Drew Christo (0-0, 10.80 ERA) vs. RHP Jackson Gordon (0-2, 6.75)

Scouting Nebraska (12-14): The team’s drought with runners in scoring position reached new depths during a three-game stretch against Michigan, Creighton and Ohio State in which the Huskers were a combined 4 for 37 (.108). NU broke out for 27 total runs between Saturday and Sunday’s OSU games, though, mixing in solid defense and pitching to complete the weekend road sweep. The new standout contributors in that pair of contests was outfielder Luke Sartori and designated hitter Nick Wimmers, who combined to go 7 for 14 with seven RBIs and five walks/hit by pitch. Wimmers, an offseason juco add and No. 3 catcher who bats left-handed, made his first two starts of the spring. … Christo, the headliner of NU’s 2021 class, gets the nod for his second career start. His first came last month against New Mexico State and lasted just 2/3 of an inning as the righty walked three and allowed a hit. He’s given up four runs across 1 2/3 innings and three appearances overall this spring while surrendering a pair of homers.

Scouting UNO (11-14): Make it three weekend series wins in a row for the Mavs, who have taken down Rutgers, St. Thomas and Oral Roberts while winning six of nine games overall in that span. The latest accomplishment was particularly impressive, featuring two shutouts against the perennial Summit League power. … UNO continues to rank just 211th nationally in fielding percentage despite committing just one error last weekend. It is also scoring at a clip of 5.0 runs/game (246th), with the lone season-long standout being infielder Mike Boeve (.379 average, four homers, seven steals). Another infielder, sophomore Drew Reetz, has earned a starting spot of late with four homers and six RBIs across his last six games. The saving grace continues to be pitching (4.27 earned-run average, 65th), with a starting rotation leading a command-sharp staff that has struck out 204 batters against just 99 walks thus far. … UNO will start junior and Omaha Skutt graduate Jackson Gordon, who has been a starter/reliever throughout his college career. He’s logged at least three innings against UCLA, Arkansas and Creighton this spring.

Dugout chatter: This is the third of four games between the Mavericks and Huskers this season, with the finale coming April 27 in Lincoln. The first two — at Tal Anderson on March 13 and at Haymarket Park on March 14 — were put together with only a few days’ notice because of previous weather cancellations. Each team won in walk-off fashion on their own fields. … The schools have much different schedules coming after Tuesday. UNO welcomes in Northern Colorado this weekend before hitting the road for 12 straight games. NU returns home for nine in a row and 14 of its next 17 overall beginning with Rutgers, which is tied for first place in the Big Ten.​

