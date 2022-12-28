Previewing the College Football Playoff semifinal matchups on New Years Eve

Omaha World-Herald sports editor Sam McKewon provides an in-depth breakdown on all the key matchups that will decide a winner in the two CFP semifinal games. Here's what the four teams bring to this weekend's upcoming showdowns.

* * *

Michigan vs. TCU

When Michigan has the ball

The Wolverines practice power football with big backs like Donovan Edwards, multiple tight ends and the nation’s best offensive line, anchored by Outland Trophy winner Olu Oluwatimi. TCU is susceptible to good rush offenses, so the Horned Frogs will take chances on defense — blitzes, running underneath pulling blockers, sellout stuff. Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy is capable of making plays with his feet or throwing to a good fleet of receivers.

When TCU has the ball

The Horned Frogs averaged 40 points and 474 yards per game this season thanks to Heisman Trophy runner-up Max Duggan’s playmaking skills in Sonny Dykes’ wide-open spread offense. Duggan is a gamer throwing to a quartet of talented receivers led by 6-foot-4, 215-pound Quentin Johnson. Michigan counters with a multiple, quick defense that can match TCU’s speed. Five-to-seven times per game, Duggan is going to throw a ball up for grabs. One-on-one, TCU receivers vs. Michigan DBs. Who wins? And how many pass interference flags are thrown?

Special teams

Michigan’s Brad Robbins is the superior punter to TCU’s Jordy Sandy, and Wolverine place kicker Jake Moody led the nation in field goals made. TCU receiver Derius Davis has returned two punts for scores, though. This category may come down to whether Robbins can keep Davis from getting a good return.

Three players

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards: He toiled behind starter Blake Corum until Corum busted up his knee late in the year. Edwards is a big-play guy running or catching the ball, but he makes some clunker plays, too. Could go either way.

TCU linebacker Dee Winters: At 6-foot-1, 225 pounds, he’s TCU’s top playmaker with 11½ tackles for loss and 7½ sacks. He and two more ‘backers — Jamoi Hodge and Dylan Horton — epitomize the Horned Frogs’ aggressive 3-3-3-5 defense.

Michigan cornerback Mike Sainristil: Just 5-foot-10, 185 pounds with a big heart, Sainristil has played both receiver and corner, and he’ll get tested — a lot — by TCU’s Air Raid system.

Two stats

17: Combined turnovers this season for both teams. Just so we’re clear: There are 67 teams that had more than 17 giveaways by themselves. Michigan and TCU don’t cough it up easily; one or two mistakes could shift the tide.

37.93%: That’s the touchdown rate of Michigan’s opponents in the red zone. TCU has to find a way to skewer that stat, because five trips inside UM’s 20 — with only, say, 19 points to show for that — won’t be enough.

One prediction

That Michigan struggles to move the ball in the opening quarter while TCU hits a few deep balls. And then, slowly, the Wolverines start to pop big plays in the run game. Duggan throws for 300 and two scores, but throws an interception, too, as the Horned Frogs fall just short. MICHIGAN 28 TCU 23

Georgia vs. Ohio State

When Georgia has the ball

Who are these guys? The Bulldogs are refreshing in part because their quarterback (Stetson Bennett) and two running backs (Kenny McIntosh and Daijun Edwards) are veteran, program guys who worked their way up and play sound football. UGA sometimes starts slow but finds its footing with a pro-style scheme and an offensive line built to execute it. Ohio State’s defense is smaller, quicker and hyper-dynamic, with rushers and playmakers moving to and fro. Boom or bust. Tough guy Tommy Eichenberg had 102 tackles.

When Ohio State has the ball

Very few teams can move the ball on the Dawgs. The Buckeyes might. They have a motivated, talented quarterback in CJ Stroud. And OSU has the elite receivers in Marvin Harrison, Emeka Egbuka and Julian Fleming. These are big, physical, play-right-now-in-the-NFL men. A quarterback and three receivers can do serious damage all on their own — if Stroud gets time. UGA has countless defenders who can make life miserable, including 6-foot-3, 310-pound Jalen Carter.

Special teams

Both have excellent punters (Brett Thorson for Georgia, Jesse Mirco at Ohio State) and placekickers (Jack Podlesny for Georgia, Noah Ruggles for Ohio State). Both are statistically middling in other areas. On paper, it’s a push.

Three players

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers: The Mackey Award winner had 52 catches for 726 yards and six touchdowns. At 6-4, 230 — smaller than many tight ends — he’s a tough cover for his speed and hands. Ohio State may choose to assign two guys to Bowers and leave the OSU corners on islands.

Ohio State edge rusher J.T. Tuimoloau: The team’s most talented defender lit up Penn State earlier this season and was a rare bright spot against Michigan. Tuimoloau has the talent of a Bosa. He could take over a game and make Bennett’s life tough.

Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo: He’s the best of a good bunch of UGA DBs who haven’t faced a test like this since the 2021 SEC title game. In the national title victory over Alabama, folks may recall, Tide receiver Jameson Williams got hurt. That game changed. OSU has three guys as good as Williams. Not one. Three.

Two stats

42nd: Ohio State’s national ranking in pass efficiency defense. That’s good, but OSU was No. 1 in 2019 and No. 3 in 2016. Those were elite pass-rushing and pass-coverage units, fueled by Urban Meyer’s recruits. These Buckeyes scheme it up, but they’re not quite as talented. Georgia can make plays here.

33 minutes, 50 seconds: That’s Georgia’s average time of possession each game, which ranks fifth nationally. The Bulldogs take leads and hold them by holding onto the ball for long stretches of the fourth quarter.

One prediction

In an honest moment Georgia coaches might admit they’d prefer to play Michigan or TCU to Ohio State. Still, if you think hard about college football history, how often does the high-flying offense beat an equally elite defense for a national title? LSU over Clemson in 2019? USC over Oklahoma in 2004? It’s rarer than you’d think. And it doesn’t happen here. Stroud makes some plays, but the Bulldogs stay steady — and victorious. GEORGIA 35 OHIO STATE 28