Quarterback Nick Bohn leading Wayne State to potential playoff berth

Nick Bohn shouldered his share of the offensive load for Wayne State during his freshman year.

The former all-stater from Bennington was named the Northern Sun Conference newcomer of the year as he threw for 1,921 yards, ran for 583 and accounted for 24 touchdowns. The Wildcats finished 2021 with a 7-4 record, which was their first seven-win season in a decade.

​But offseason shoulder surgery nearly sidelined his hopes of playing a full season this fall.

"I was worried I wasn't going to be ready," Bohn said. He figured he'd be cleared to throw by July 1, but "I wasn't ready until the second week of August."

But when games started in September, Bohn was ready. He's put up steady numbers every week - 1,865 yards passing with 15 touchdowns and 563 rushing with six TDs - as Wayne is 7-2 and in the hunt for a playoff spot.

"Nick's one of the most competitive guys I've ever been around," said Wayne first-year coach Logan Masters, who was Bohn's offensive coordinator in 2021. "He's tough and that rubs off on our team. He's done a good job of growing as a passer. He's always been a talented runner, but he's done the best job possible of getting his body ready after surgery."

Bohn and the Wildcats have a game Saturday with major playoff implications as they play at 25th-ranked Sioux Falls. Currently in the Super Region Four rankings, Sioux Falls is fifth and Wayne is sixth - the region's top seven teams after next week move on to the NCAA Division II playoffs.

"Our kids have put themselves in a position to play meaningful games in November. That's really cool," Masters said. "That hasn't been the case here in a while, so that's the exciting part."

Wayne's roster mostly consists of freshmen and sophomores. Masters has been pleased with the way the young team has responded following its two losses. Wayne was tied with Winona State after three quarters before losing 38-14, then two weeks after that, Augustana scored with nine seconds left to hand the Wildcats a 31-27 loss.

"We have a lot of fighters on the team and we're not going to give up," Bohn said. "We may be young in age, but we have a lot of guys who have played a lot of football."

Masters said taking away Sioux Falls' running game will be a priority Saturday as the Panthers feature 1,000-yard rusher Thuro Reisdorfer.

Bohn, meanwhile, has spread Wayne's offense around as it averages 207 yards rushing and 228 yards passing a game. Anthony Watkins is Wayne's leading rusher with 673 yards and nine TDs, while six receivers have at least 14 catches.

"We just have to be focused. They're going to be a really good team," Bohn said of Sioux Falls. "If they make a couple of plays, we just have to move on and do our jobs."

In other Midlands game Saturday:

Central Oklahoma (5-4) at UNK (6-3), noon: The Lopers look to rebound after Northwest Missouri scored the last 14 points in a 28-24 win last week. QB TJ Davis needs 58 yards to become a 1,000-yard rusher again. Central Oklahoma has wins over Northwest and Emporia State, which each beat UNK, but the Broncos have lost two straight.

Midland (8-1) at Northwestern (7-1), 1 p.m.: Speaking of playoff implications, both teams look for a win to enhance their NAIA resume as No. 1 Morningside has handed both teams their only loss. Third-ranked Northwestern has won seven straight, No. 15 Midland three straight. Northwestern beat Midland in overtime last season.

Hastings (7-2) at Dordt (5-3), 1: Hastings won two games in each of the past three seasons, but it enters November with postseason hopes, closing the regular season against Dordt and Northwestern. Its losses are to Midland and Morningside. Hastings' John Zamora has thrown for 1,628 yards and 16 TDs this season.

Doane (3-5) at Morningside (8-0), 1: Morningside's offense rolls in November as it leads the NAIA in points per game (57.6) and yards per game (577.4). Doane has lost three straight. Doane led Mount Marty 16-13 last week before the Lancers scored twice in the final minutes for a 27-16 win.

Concordia (3-5) at Briar Cliff (1-8), 1: Concordia comes off two close losses and will face the Chargers, who have lost six straight. Concordia's DJ McGarvie has thrown for 1,637 yards in the past five games, while receiver Korrell Koehlmoos is up to 74 catches for 826 yards this season.

Colorado Mesa (2-6) at Chadron State (3-6), 1: Chadron has won three of its last four and its defense dominated last week in a 17-3 win over New Mexico Highlands. Mesa has allowed at least 30 points in all six of its losses.

Coe (6-2) at Nebraska Wesleyan (1-7), 1: Wesleyan, which has dropped seven in a row, faces another solid defense as Coe allows 15.8 points per game. Carter Terry has thrown for 2,168 yards and 17 TDs for the Prairie Wolves.

Peru State (4-5) at Graceland (3-6), 1: Peru's defense played well last week against the No. 2 team in the NAIA, Grand View, but fell 31-3. Peru now looks to slow a Graceland offense that averages 337 passing yards a game. Graceland lost 48-7 to Grand View two weeks ago.

Missouri Southern (4-5) at Northwest Missouri (7-2), 1:30: The Bearcats are 10th in the Super Region Three rankings, so they need wins the next two weeks to keep their playoff hopes alive. Northwest rushed for a season-high 312 yards last week at UNK, which included Elkhorn South grad Braden Wright's game-winning run with 5:41 left.

Iowa Western (8-0) at Coffeyville (6-2), 7: Another ranked opponent awaits second-ranked IWCC, this time it is No. 8 Coffeyville. Defense continues to set the tone for IWCC as it allows 7.9 points and 166.8 yards per game. Aiden Niedens has thrown for 857 yards for the Reivers.